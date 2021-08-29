VIDEO: Fans Flip Over Jenelle Evans’ Newest TikTok Video

“Teen Mom 2” fans freaked out after they saw a new TikTok video posted by Jenelle Evans on August 25. The mother-of-three revealed her husband, David Eason, surprised her with more chicks and cockerels, better known as baby roosters.

“So I had a doctor’s appointment and I come out and David’s like, ‘We got some more chickens!’ And I’m like, ‘I thought we were getting rid of the chickens?’” Evans, 29, says in the video. “And I’m like, ‘I thought we were getting rid of the chickens. Huh?”

“No. We need hens. We need hens,” Eason confirms.

“You got two roosters,” Evans reminds him, as the baby chicks are heard cheeping in the background.

“Yeah, but, I’m gonna caponize them,” he says, looking into the camera. “That’s when…”

Before Eason could start to explain the caponize process, Evans ended the video and started a new one where she showed the chicks. “They’re so cute,” she said.

“You and your husband shouldn’t be allowed to own any animals,” one of the most popular responses says.

“Why is he allowed to have any type of animals??” Another person wondered. This comment elicited a response from the former “Teen Mom 2” star, who asked why the viewer was permitted to have a fake TikTok account.

In another post, Evans admitted that she cut Eason off for a reason. “Yeah too much for TikTok to handle,” she wrote.

A Capon Is A Castrated Rooster

According to Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), which was first cited by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, a capon is “a young male chicken who has been castrated.”

While the procedure is not illegal in the U.S., it’s not allowed in the United Kingdom.

“Crude instructions and surgical implements are readily available to provide any amateur ‘hobbyist’ with the means to perform this procedure, typically on fully conscious, unanesthetized birds,” the HSUS writes. “The surgery is typically performed on fully conscious animals who have not been anesthetized nor provided any pain relief.”

While neutering young male animals in the U.S. is not uncommon, pets like dogs are typically anesthetized during the procedure.

Eason’s Daughter Accused Him of Killing Baby Chicks

Eason doesn’t have the best reputation when it comes to animals.

He was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2018 after he admittedly shot and killed the couple’s French bulldog, Nugget. He also gloated about killing their goat, Elvis, though he maintained the animal was raised for food and was not a pet.

Then, in April 2021, 4-year-old Ensley claimed her father had killed baby chicks and she told him not to do it again.

“Remember you killed the baby chicks?” Ensley tells her father in the video. “Don’t do it again! Then I’ll be so mad.”

“Girl, you have lost your mind,” he responded. “What are you talking about?”

Ensley remained steadfast in her claim: “Yesterday you killed a baby chick.”

Eason answered his daughter’s accusations with a threat. “No I did not!” he told her. “I will smack you in the mouth!”

Ensley is the only child that Eason and Evans share together. They both have two children from previous relationships. Evans is also the mother to 12-year-old Jace and 7-year-old Kaiser. While Jace lives with his grandmother, Barbara, Kaiser lives with his mother.

Eason is also the father of 13-year-old daughter Maryssa and 7-year-old Kaden.

