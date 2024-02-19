‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Posts Video Showing Progress With Son Jace

“Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans’ son Jace has made his way back home after a series of troubled months.

That’s according to a video that Evans briefly posted to her Instagram story and that is still available on Evans’ TikTok page. The video is no longer available on her story – it’s now a video of her eating Ramen noodles – but it was saved by the US Sun.

The video is still available on Evans’ TikTok page, however. The video comes after EOnline reported that Child Protective Services “has dropped a case” involving Evans, her husband David Eason, and her son Jace.

“All allegations against me and my husband have been officially dropped,” Evans said in a February 15 TikTok video. “CPS took a voluntary dismissal and I wanted to be the first to let you guys know.”

The video paints a happy scene.

The TikTok Video Shows Jace Playing With Electric Cars With His Younger Brother

In the TikTok video, Jace and his brother, Kaiser, played with electric toy cars. They seem to be having a good time, and the video appears to be taken at Evans’ home.

“Cherishing every moment,” Evans captioned the TikTok video. She included the hashtag #momlife with a heart. She accompanied it by the song, “Beautiful Things,” making it clear how happy she is to have Jace back home.

A fan wrote in the comment thread, “Hold him close, I remember being 15 I literally thought my life was over lol. Looking back I was definitely dramatic but I just didnt understand.”

Evans responded, “Yes! We’ve all been that age! 💯” Another fan wrote, “Kaiser also looks so happy to have him there and as a brother❤️” Evans responded, “They are so happy 🥰”

Another fan wrote, “This is why I judge no one off 60 second videos and articles. Because we never know what’s really going on ♥️🙏 stay blessed mama 🫶🏼”

Evans told EOnline in a statement, “We are still working on Jace’s mental health at this time so I don’t want to share many details involving this case. When my son is in a better head space then we will share more in-depth information soon.”

According to EOnline, Jace has lived with Evans’ mom, Barbara, but she then received custody of him last March. However, he then ran away from her home in North Carolina “multiple times,” and CPS got involved, EOnline reported.

TMZ then reported that Evans’ husband David Eason was accused of child abuse involving Jace.

TMZ reported that police got involved after Jace ran away from Evans’ home three times, and the accusations against Eason resulted. Eason is the stepfather of Jace, according to TMZ. Evans also has two other children. EOnline reported that Evans claims police subjected Eason to a “smear campaign.”

Jenelle Evans Doesn’t Post Much on Instagram Anymore But Did Give a Shout-Out to Jace on His 14th Birthday

Evans hasn’t been posting on Instagram much. Her most recent post, on January 28, reads, “Another Era has gone and this girl is now 7 years old! #HappyBirthday to Ensley! 🎤🎂🎉”

On January 3, she posted a photo with two of her kids and wrote, “Always grateful to celebrate this holiday with #Family 🥳❤️🎉 #HappyNewYear.”

On August 2, 2023, she posted a photo with Jace and wrote, “14 YEARS OLD EVERYONE! 🎂✨ #HappyBirthday to Jace! You’re growing into a such polite young man. I’m happy as long as you’re happy! ❤️💯 @jace_vahn.”

Evans has been criticizing her mom in a series of TikTok videos lately. She said in the video that the “case” got dropped before she could present a “slew of evidence,” and she said the situation should not have involved her mother.

Jace is the son of Evans and her “former high school boyfriend, Andrew Lewis,” with whom she split in 2009, according to InTouch Weekly.

“We met online and talked through messages for a couple of weeks,” she wrote in her book, according to InTouch Weekly. “Just after my birthday in December, we finally met in person.” She wrote that she was initially “enamored” of Lewis. He later broke it off with Evans, according to InTouch Weekly.

In January, the US Sun reported that Jace had reunited with Lewis for the first time in more than a decade while the child protective services situation was still pending.

“Since he’s involved in the case, he’s been given access to Jace and has been having regular conversations with him over the past several months,” a source told The Sun.

