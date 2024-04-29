Fans React to Jenelle Evans Putting a Picture of Her Estranged Husband in a Fire

“Teen Mom” alum Jenelle Evans uploaded a video on the social media platform, TikTok, wherein she is seen putting various items in a fire, including a picture of her and her estranged husband, David Eason.

The April 28 video began with Evans responding to a fan who noticed she still had a sign with her and Eason’s name on it hanging on her wall. As she lip synced to Taylor Swift‘s song, “Pictures to Burn,” she pulled down a different sign reading, “Mr. & Mrs.” The clip then showed her placing that sign next to the original one in what appears to be a firepit. She also added a picture of her and Eason in the fire. The video ended before the picture caught fire.

“Bad energy be gone! 👏🏻,” read the caption of the April 28 video.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts about Evans’ TikTok upload.

“As someone who has been watching teen mom since it first came on, I LOVE this version of Jenelle!” wrote one commenter.

“This is the absolute best video you have ever posted! Proud of you girl!” added another.

“Yasss!!! GO JENELLE 💛💛💛 I have been watching you since the beginning. SELF LOVE SEASON IS NOW 💛💛💛,” shared a different person.

Evans also shared the video on her Instagram account. While several fans shared they were proud of the “Teen Mom” personality, some individuals stated they did not like the video.

“Not cute when that man is your children’s father!” wrote one commenter, referencing that Evans and Eason have a 7-year-old daughter named Easley.

Jenelle Evans Shared How She Was Feeling Before Court on TikTok

According to The U.S. Sun, Evans and Eason have been having court hearings “over her request for a restraining order for herself and her three children.” According to the publication, Evans stated that her estranged husband, who she is currently separated from, “exhibited emotionally abusive behavior to and in the presence of the minor children.” In addition, The U.S. Sun reported that Evans alleged “David put Jenelle’s arm behind her back and David was on top of her pushing down on her chest so hard her ligaments tore at her collarbone” following an argument in 2018.

Evans discussed having anxiety before appearing in court in an April 26 TikTok video.

“I hate this. I have so much anxiety,” said the 32-year-old.

Evans gave an update following the court hearing in the same TikTok video.

“No lie, I had a complete anxiety attack. Because I just felt like somebody was trying to intimidate me by parking right across from me in the parking lot. And then was waiting until I left. And parked somewhere just to watch me leave again,” said Evans while the video’s caption read, “my ex.”

Jenelle Evans Explained Why She Has Not Yet Divorced From Her Second Husband

While filming a March 2024 TikTok video, Evans addressed a fan who wanted to know why she has not yet divorced her estranged husband. She explained that laws in North Carolina, where she resides, have prevented her from doing so.

“I would have skipped straight to divorce. But I couldn’t. Because in the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year,” said the mother of three.