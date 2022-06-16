Jenelle Evans Shares Latest Health Update With Fans

Jenelle Evans has always been transparent with her fans about her medical state, and in March, she shared her fibromyalgia diagnosis with E! News. “I now know why my body is acting the way it does and it explains a lot. I never knew what fibromyalgia was until my doctor diagnosed me,” she said.

Then, on June 8, Evans told fans that she was getting an MRI check-up on a cyst on her spine. In her video response, Evans continued, “Once you have a cyst in your spine, it can either get bigger, longer, and could paralyze you. I said I had the possibility of going paralyzed and I still do any day now. If I got paralyzed or lose any bowel movements without trying, then I have to go immediately to the hospital and get an emergency surgery.”

Now, Evans is being tested for another disorder, called small fiber peripheral neuropathy.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, small fiber sensory neuropathy, also known as SFSN, is a “disorder in which only the small sensory cutaneous nerves are affected. The majority of patients experience sensory disturbances that start in the feet and progress upwards. These patients have what is called a length-dependent SFSN.”

Evans posted the update on an Instagram Story that featured her leg with a bandaid on it. She wrote, “Had to get 2 skin biopsies today for small fiber neuropathy.”

Fans immediately flocked to Reddit to weigh in on the update but weren’t as forgiving as Evans may have hoped.

Reddit Users Respond to Evans Health Update

In the comments section on Reddit, fans shared their thoughts on Evans’ Instagram Story post.

One person wrote, “Could you imagine the staffs reaction when she pulls up to the hospital… ‘Oh God not her again.'”

Someone else echoed those sentiments, writing, “That’s probably the parking lot at the hospital or the place she had David go grab low vitamine B food for her. Couldn’t wait to show it on her social media.”

And a third wrote, “This sh** is just getting ridiculous now. Stop it Delujenelle.”

Rumors Have Circulated That Evans Is Returning to ‘Teen Mom’

Recently, Evans has made headlines for suspicions that she is returning to the MTV franchise.

On May 27, The Sun reported a source as saying that Evans had meetings with “Teen Mom” executive producer Larry Musnik in early May about making a “Teen Mom” comeback.

“While Jenelle was filming for Briana’s (DeJesus) party, she had meetings with Larry about returning to the show,” the source dished to The Sun. “They are trying to give her her job back. And if she films, her mom Barbara films too, and so do the kids- everyone gets their income back.”

The source continued, “MTV refuses to deal with David in any way whatsoever,” but said, “bringing back Jenelle could help the franchise, with Kail leaving, they need the drama.” The source was referring to the fact that Kailyn Lowry shared she was not returning to the franchise on the Season 11 “Teen Mom” reunion.

Evans, however, has shut down those rumors. On May 30, she told fans in an Instagram Story that featured this comment from a fan: “Oh & The Ashley reached out to MTV who confirmed they have zero plans to hire you back & it’s rumor put out there by YOU– meaning all lies. Nice try.”

Evans responded by saying, “Woah, woah, woah. All I said was that MTV was at Briana’s party. That’s it,” suggesting that she never personally said she was asked to return to the show.

She continued, “But if it did add me back… I mean, let’s think about it. Would it save the show…?”