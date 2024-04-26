Jenelle Evans Makes Clarifying Comments About Pulling Her Children Out of School

“Teen Mom” personality Jenelle Evans is making clarifying comments about taking the education of two of her children, Kaiser, 9, and Ensley, 7, into her own hands.

According to People magazine, in an April 25 Instagram upload Evans revealed she “pulled [her] kids out of school for the rest of the school year.” She also stated that she has chosen to keep her children away from the classroom “because [she] found out their school is not safe” and she “just want[s] to keep them safe.” In addition, she stated that she “feel[s] like they need a break.”

On April 25, Evans took to X to share she was not happy with how her decision to home-school her children has been presented. She shared a post from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that read, in part, “Jenelle Evans reveals she pulled her kids out of school because ‘they need a break.'” She replied that she believed the article’s headline was misleading.

“No… it’s because a background check was done on the school and it’s dangerous. You have no idea so stop assuming,” wrote Evans on X.

Jenelle Evans Replied to Her Fans’ Questions

Evans answered fans’ questions about homeschooling her youngest son and daughter on X. When one commenter inquired if “Schools [are] doing background checks now,” the MTV personality replied, “Any address is public record… you just have to ask for an incident report from the local police or sheriff pertaining to the address you want to inquire about.”

Another social media user asked, “Exactly what kind of ‘background check’ was done on the school? So you’re saying the kids are in more danger at school than they are in their own home where they were getting abused?”

“My home is safe with the people who now live in it,” responded Evans. The reality television star seemed to reference her separation from her estranged husband, David Eason, the father of Ensley.

Some commenters also shared their support for Evans. One X user wrote that Evans has a Medical Assistant Degree, which may be helpful when teaching her children.

“[Evans] recently pointed out that she graduated from Medical College so she can easily teach the kids including [her 14-year-old son] Jace. Who knows maybe Jenelle will set the kids up to be future doctors. Nobody could hate on that!” commented the fan.

Evans seemed to appreciate the comment, writing, “Thank youuuu!”

Jenelle Evans Is Separated From Her Second Husband

According to The U.S. Sun, court records reported that Evans “filed to separate from her husband David Eason” for several reasons. Evans stated that she was concerned about his consumption of alcohol.

“During the marriage of the parties, defendant’s excessive use of alcohol was burdensome and rendered plaintiff’s life intolerable,” read the complaint. “Defendant would regularly drink and drive and spend excess money on alcohol – money which he does not earn and which could otherwise go toward the financial well-being of the minor children.”

In addition, the publication reported that Evans mentioned that Eason has a “felony charge for allegedly strangling her son, Jace,” fathered by her ex-partner, Andrew Lewis.

According to The U.S. Sun, Eason no longer resides with Evans and her three children.

During a March 2024 TikTok video, Evans responded to a fan who inquired why she had not filed for divorce.

“I would have skipped straight to divorce. But I couldn’t. In the state of North Carolina, you have to legally separate for a year,” said the mother of three.