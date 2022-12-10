‘Teen Mom’ Fans Gush Over Photo of Kaiser & Ensley: ‘Mini Nathan & Jenelle’

“Teen Mom” fans fawned after Jenelle Evans posted a new photo of her two youngest kids — 8-year-old Kaiser and 5-year-old Ensley — to Instagram. The trio went on a field trip to Medieval Times.

The brother and sister stood outside Medieval Times and Kaiser put their arms around each other for the pose. Some of the most popular comments under Evans’ post said Ensley was Evans’ “twin” and that Kaiser was “so grown up.”

Over on Reddit, a fan made a post about the photo and said Kaiser and Ensley were a “mini Jenelle and Nathan.”

The thread garnered more than 700 upvotes and sparked dozens of comments.

Nathan Griffith is Evans’ ex-fiance and Kaiser’s dad. Evans and Griffith met on Tinder in 2013 and were briefly engaged before they broke up in 2015.

Ensley is the child Evans shares with her husband, David Eason.

Evans has one more child, 13-year-old Jace, from her relationship with her high school boyfriend, Andrew Lewis. Evans signed over custody of Jace to her mother, Barbara Evans, when he was a child, but is currently fighting to regain guardianship.

Evans Documented Their Trip for TikTok

Evans went to Medieval Times as a field trip for Kaiser. She made sure to blur out Kaiser’s shirt, which potentially had the name of his school on it.

“I had so much fun y’all. Today we went on Kaiser’s school field trip to Medieval Times,” Evans explained in a TikTok video. “I haven’t been here since Kaiser was like 12 months old. Ensley had never been there before. So basically you get a table, they assign you your color and based on your color is the guy who’s gonna be fighting for a horse in jousting.”

Evans talked about the food they serve during the show, saying the chicken was really “yummy.”

Ensley and Kaiser enjoyed rooting for their knight.

“I’m not gonna lie this is kinda intense,” Evans said. “So basically when it came to our guy he made it to the very end. And remember, we’re red and yellow. The kids were going crazy. I didn’t get the ending, but unfortunately, our guy didn’t win.”

Evans Turned Down ‘Teen Mom’ Appearances

Evans briefly returned to “Teen Mom” to film with Briana DeJesus for her “I Won” party against Kailyn Lowry, and again for “Girls’ Night In.”

Some drama went down after David Eason commented on the rumor about Kailyn Lowry having a fifth child — a rumor she has repeatedly denied. Smith claimed Eason was talking about Lowry because he secretly wanted to be with Lowry — not Evans.

“Question why is @BarikiSmithMTV all up in my personal life all the time? Bro, this is why no one likes you. Focus on yourself and YOUR family,” Evans tweeted.

“Focusing on yourself shows the world you are dedicated on becoming a better you, fuck anyone else,” Evans wrote in another message.

“This is why the past 3 times MTV have asked me to film recently I’ve said no. I’m not dealing with this HS BS 24/7,” she added. “They can continue their drama but I’m out.”