Jenelle Evans Leaks Death Threat From Troll

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans leaked a direct message from a troll who sent her a death threat, as noted by The Hollywood Gossip. Jenelle is a recovering heroin addict. In part of the message, the person said they wished she would relapse. Even though Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019, she’s been receiving a new wave of fans who have been watching the series for the first time since the first two seasons were added to Netflix in December 2020.

“You’re literally the biggest piece of s*** I have ever watched on TV, f***ing junkie you are literally the definition of a mom that someone should never have,” the person wrote. “You deserved the worst life could possibly offer you. You f***ing scumbag, what made you think it was a good idea to have more kids?”

“I wish relapse on you. You deserve to f***ing die,” the person finished.

Jenelle, 29, signed over custody of her oldest son, Jace, to her mother Barbara, 65, before his first birthday. She had always planned to regain her full parental rights of Jace, but Barbara has fought her in court over the years to make sure Jace stays with her.

Jenelle Asked Viewers to Stop Judging Her on Her Past Behavior

Jenelle didn’t always make the greatest choices when she was younger, and the mother-of-three is defending her past actions. She did, however, ask for people to stop judging her on her past. Jenelle claimed that she has grown since Teen Mom 2 first aired 10 years ago.

“I know a lot of you are catching up with Teen Mom season one and two. A lot of you had never seen it. Let me just point out that this is from 2009 and I was only 17,” she said in December 2020, as noted by The Sun.

“A lot of you are DMing me hateful messages and it’s highly unnecessary. The stuff that was aired was edited and it was a long time ago. I’ve grown a lot since then as a person and my family is doing just fine,” she continued. “So instead of hating on me, let’s just laugh at it, love back, reminisce and forget. Thanks.”

Jenelle Is on Bad Terms With Her Mom Again

Jenelle and her mother Barbara have always struggled to maintain a good relationship, but up until recently, it looked like they had worked through some of their problems. They started celebrating holidays as a family and Barbara joined Jenelle, husband David Eason and their children for Christmas photos.

Jace started to have problems and school and home, with Barbara regularly calling for Jenelle to pick him up because she needed help. Jenelle said if Jace continued to act poorly, she would be keeping him with her permanently.

Jenelle gloated about regaining custody of her son Jace on TikTok, but when TMZ reached out to Barbara to confirm the change in custody, she claimed Jenelle “misspoke.” According to Jenelle, Barbara changed her mind because of the media.

“They’re both toxic to each other–both Jace and my mom–no matter how much they want to say they’re not. They are,” Jenelle said in a January 2021 vlog post. “Some of it was public… how there are holes in my mom’s walls, but it’s ten times worse than that.”

