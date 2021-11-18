PHOTO: Jenelle Evans Asks for Help With Medical Diagnosis

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans shared photos, which showed she was having problems with her skin.

The mother-of-three had a mole removed and was also suffering from an unknown rash on her chest. Since doctors didn’t immediately tell her what was wrong, the North Carolina native asked her 2 million followers to help with a diagnosis via Instagram on November 17, 2021.

“Daily reminder.. go get your moles checked yearly,” Evans, 29, captioned a photo of an abnormal growth had been removed from her leg. The wound was still in the process of healing.

“I don’t have any other pics but this was the ‘freckle’ removed due to asymmetry and half of it turned dark brown,” she captioned a second photo, which showed her holding a fish in a bathing suit. “And for those asking I’m still waiting for results.”

Evans’ third post showed a red rash on her chest. “And for those asking why I got a check up. I’m wondering what this is. Only happens when I go in the sun and itchy,” she said.

“I was suggested to wait until I breakout then call to immediately get a biopsy,” Evans continued. “Haven’t had it done yet. Anyone have suggestions?”

Asking people for help on Instagram was some of Evans’ first posts since saying she was going to take a break from social media after her “Stay Cozy” clothing line was canceled.

“My mental health is number 1. Honestly, I’m so depressed I need time away from social media. Pray for me, thanks,” she wrote via Instagram Stories on November 13, 2021.

Evans’ Received Feedback From Her Instagram Followers

Some of Evans’ followers said she could be suffering from polymorphous light eruption.

The star found the feedback helpful, sharing an answer from a social media user and saying, “A lot of you are suggesting this.. And I think you’re right. I’ll ask my dermatologist.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, polymorphous light eruption is a “rash caused by the sun.” It can look like tiny, red bumps, or slightly raised skin. Symptoms, per the website, include itching or burning and clumps of blisters and small bumps.

“Polymorphous light eruption usually goes away on its own without scarring within 10 days,” the Mayo Clinic says. “People with severe or persistent rashes may need treatment with medication.”

Reddit Users Mocked Evans’ Rash

A thread on Reddit about Evans’ Instagram post garnered hundreds of responses from “Teen Mom” fans. Some of the people in the forum, however, mocked Evans for talking about her rash.

“My gawd! Cover that mess up,” one person wrote. “Have some dignity if not for your dumb ass. For the children, can you stop being a victim long enough to consider them.”

There were a few commenters on the thread who accused Evans of seeking sympathy. “B**** take a shower, get out of the sun, take some Benadryl and put on some ointment,” they wrote. “Take off that cheap necklace while you’re at it. I’ve never seen someone want SO BADLY to be sick. It’s gross how attention starved she is.”

Others wondered if the necklace Evans’ was wearing in the picture could be to blame for the outbreak.

“I get rashes like that when I wear cheap jewelry,” they said. “It’s got to be that necklace.”

