Jenelle Evans Net Worth: How Wealthy Is the ‘Teen Mom’ Star?

“Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans has developed a fan base and social media following due to her appearances on reality television.

However, what is her net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the “Teen Mom” star has not amassed a very large fortune. She is worth about $30,000, the site reported in 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenelle Evans Has Had a Series of Troubles Throughout Her Life Which May Have Impacted Her Net Worth

Evans has battled through a series of troubles in her life, including arrests, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She was born in 1991 in Oak Island, North Carolina, according to the site, first starring on reality television in “16 and Pregnant” and then “Teen Mom 2.”

At one point, she lived with her mother while pregnant, the site reported.

According to InTouch Weekly, Evans’ finances took a hit in 2019 when she was fired from the “Teen Mom” franchise.

In 2021, The Sun reported that Evans was living in a “humble North Carolina home.” The site described the dwelling as “a modular home, she-shed, barn, inground pool and more amenities.” She married David Eason in 2017, according to The Sun.

Jenelle Evans Previously Revealed That She Has Made About a Half Million Dollars Over the Years From the ‘Teen Mom’ Franchise

Evans has made a lot of money starring in the “Teen Mom” franchise throughout the years, however.

She told “Jared and Katie in the Morning” on 17.5 KZL in 2015 that she had earned “half a million dollars” or so from the franchise, according to InTouch Weekly.

As to whether she had made a million dollars from the shows over the years, she responded, according to InTouch Weekly, “I wouldn’t really say that. I would say a little bit over maybe half [a million]? I’m not really allowed to discuss it.”

According to InTouch Weekly, she also gets income from other sources, such as through social media, where she has a large following, and through a former eyebrow kit company that is now defunct.

In 2024, Evans has been active on social media. She made news for song lyrics that some believed sent a cryptic message to her mom.

In a late-night chat with fans on TikTok, she revealed that she has had major realizations about her childhood.

“So it’s really late, and I’m sitting here thinking, reminiscing on some stuff and, you know what I just realized that the way I was acting out as a child and a teenager goes to show the chaotic household I grew up in,” she revealed.

“If I never grew up in such a chaotic household, I would not have learned those behaviors and even have done half of them. And it’s like no wonder I acted that way. I learned it, and I thought it was normal,” she said. “And I’m looking back on, and the pattern is still happening. I am so sick of protecting her piece, and I am so sick of protecting her character because her character is not the way it perceives to be.”

READ NEXT: Gerry Turner’s Dad Everett Turner Has Fans Raving About His Looks.