Jenelle Evans Says in Late-Night Chat That She’s Had Major Realizations About Her Childhood

“Teen mom” star Jenelle Evans told fans in a late-night chat that she has had a series of realizations about her childhood and life.

She spoke candidly about how she is trying to break old patterns to focus on her family in the TikTok video.

Evans recently announced that she is taking parenting classes for the fifth time. According to InTouch Weekly, Evans is taking parenting classes amidst an “ongoing custody battle over Jace, 14, following several runaway attempts.”

Jenelle Evans Says She Can Handle Situations Better Today & Is Glad She Can ‘Break the Cycle’

In the video, Evans opened up about her childhood.

“So it’s really late, and I’m sitting here thinking, reminiscing on some stuff and, you know what I just realized that the way I was acting out as a child and a teenager goes to show the chaotic household I grew up in,” she revealed.

“If I never grew up in such a chaotic household, I would not have learned those behaviors and even have done half of them. And it’s like no wonder I acted that way. I learned it, and I thought it was normal,” she said. “And I’m looking back on, and the pattern is still happening. I am so sick of protecting her piece, and I am so sick of protecting her character because her character is not the way it perceives to be.”

She explained that she is open to therapy and just wants to keep her family together.

“Master manipulator, and I’m just glad that I can break the cycle because I can be calm about a situation now instead of freaking out like you guys used to see me do. I can handle situations now. But can she? No,” Evans said.

“She hasn’t learned a d*** thing. I am willing to go to therapy. I have been to therapy a million times, but some people just don’t think they ever need therapy in their whole lives,” she said.

Evans added: “But apparently I’m dead to her now so. I guess I don’t mean nothing to her now, but whatever. I just know I am just going to focus on my family and keeping it together. And I don’t know. A lot of epiphanies lately and realizations. Yeah, childhood’s crazy.”

Jenelle Evans Told Fans She Will Speak Out More Soon

Evans explained that she will speak out more soon about other issues going on in her life.

“And I know some of you are probably like, when are you going to tell us more? Right now I can’t say nothing. I’m not allowed. But whenever I can, I will I have it all ready to go and outlined. So hang in there with me,” she said in the TikTok.

TMZ reported that Evans’ husband David Eason is facing a felony child abuse accusation relating to her son. Eason was accused of injuring Jace last fall, according to TMZ.

