PHOTO: Jenelle Evans Reveals New Look After Undergoing Painful Procedure

“Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans showed off her new hair after undergoing four biopsies on her lungs. Jenelle has been struggling with her health for years, receiving a diagnosis with fibromyalgia in March. But Jenelle is still looking for answers as to why she’s having problems with her esophagus.

Jenelle revealed she had four painful biopsies done on her lungs and is waiting for the results. “In some much pain from these biopsies,” she wrote via Instagram. “In bed feeling sore AF. Had 4 lung biopsies yesterday and SO sore.” Jenelle also said she had a bronchoscopy, which is when doctors put a tiny camera down a patient’s airway to see the airways.

Days after her procedure, Jenelle took herself to the hair salon to get a makeover. She got rid of her creative color and opted for a more natural-looking tone.

“After 4 hours.. this masterpiece was complete by @ktina29 !” she wrote on Instagram. We stripped out the pink which left perfect blonde highlights. Added overall highlights and ‘a money piece’ in front. Lastly, touched up roots to dark brown. I’ve been to her for years in the past and she has always known my hair the best. I couldn’t love my hair more than I ever have in my life! THANK YOU A MILLION! ❤️‍🔥💇🏻‍♀️.”

Jenelle’s stylist, Kristina Parker, loved having the former “Teen Mom” star in her seat. “It’s always been a vibe when we collab❤️❤️❤️ thank you for trusting me with your gorgeous locs see you soon babe💗💗,” she wrote under Evans’ post.

Even though the North Carolina native’s hair is still long, it’s shorter than it used to be. “Believe it or not, we cut off two inches of hair and it’s still long as hell,” Jenelle added on Instagram stories.

Jenelle Loved Her New Look

Jenelle created a series of TikTok videos after the time she spent at the salon.

“Entering my baddie era 😈,” she captioned one video.

Jenelle went to Pinterest to be inspired. She showed off some of the looks she liked to her hair stylist. She said it was important to get a “money piece,” which is a highlight that frames the face, but she didn’t want to be too blonde either.

Since Evans had already bleached her hair to get the pink, all the stylist had to do was strip that color and then add more blonde.

Jenelle Has Been Suffering From Pain For Years

Jenelle has been looking for an answer to her pain for years.

“For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches—like I had the flu, but was not sick,” Jenelle told E! News in March.

“My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry,” she continued. “[For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently.”

Jenelle felt a little bit better after getting her diagnosis.

“I now know why my body is acting the way it does and it explains a lot,” she told E! News. “I never knew what fibromyalgia was until my doctor diagnosed me.”