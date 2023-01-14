Former ‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Posts Makeover Video

Former “Teen Mom 2” cast member Jenelle Evans is turning heads with her latest makeup look on social media, namely her own!

Evans’s latest Instagram video is set to music, as well as an audio clip from the movie “Thirteen”, starring Evan Rachel Wood, whose character Tracy Freeland is telling her friend, Evie Zamora (played by Nikki Reed), “I’m serious, I can’t feel anything. Hit me.” It features the television star with her hair down and glasses, mouthing along to the movie quote. When Evans mouths “Hit me,” the beat drops and Evans turns her head to the side. When she turns her head back to the camera, the shot cuts to her in full glam with her glasses off, her hair curled, and her makeup on.

“Makeup on, confidence up 💋 💄”, Evans captioned the photo.

Evans also shared the video to her TikTok page, where she captioned it, “This movie was everything to me 😂”, referencing the quote she lip-syncs along to in the video.

Jenelle Evans Looks Beautiful ‘As Always’ in Makeover Video

Fans on Instagram showered Jenelle Evans with love after her latest Instagram makeover video.

“You look beautiful Janelle, as always ❤️,” one fan wrote.

“You don’t even need makeup you’re naturally beautiful!! 💯 🙏🏼 😍,” another follower added.

Many of Evans’s TikTok comments also took note of her hair and makeup transformation, but others paid attention to the movie reference Evans made. One TikTok fan commented, “I wanted to be Evie Zamora so bad!”, and Evans responded by writing, “😂 😂 😂 me too, so sad”.

The movie “Thirteen”, which was directed by Catherine Hardwicke and co-written by Hardwicke and actress Nikki Reed (who was only 14 at the time), is loosely based on Reed’s middle-school years. Reed played the role of Evie Zamora, a popular girl at school who befriends the main character Tracy Freeland, played by Evan Rachel Wood. The two fall into drug and alcohol use, and the movie details their personal struggles.

Jenelle Evans and her followers aren’t the only ones who liked “Thirteen”, as the film received over $10 million at the box office, and multiple awards, including an Independent Spirit Award for Best Debut Performance for Reed.

Jenelle Evans Has Changed Her Hair Multiple Times Over the Past Few Months

Jenelle Evans’s latest makeover transformation video shows her hair looking naturally brown with blonde highlights throughout, though the MTV star has been through multiple different hairstyles throughout 2022.

This Summer, Evans’s hair was fully black. Then, back in August 2022, Evans shared another makeup video to her Instagram showing off her long black hair which faded into maroon at the ends. Months later, in November, Evans posted a new photo showing off her lighter hair with blonde highlights, which she said took four hours and was done by her hairstylist, Kristina Parker.

Evans described the new style and thanked her for hair help over the years, writing, “We stripped out the pink which left perfect blonde highlights. Added overall highlights and a money piece in front. Lastly, touched up roots to dark brown. I’ve been to her for years in the past and she has always known my hair the best. I couldn’t love my hair more than I ever have in my life! THANK YOU A MILLION! ❤️‍🔥💇🏻‍♀️”.

