Jenelle Evans’ Fans Claim They Caught Her ‘Obvious’ Lie

Some “Teen Mom” fans have suspected that Jenelle Evans isn’t being truthful about her hair, and now some social media users found evidence to support their claims.

While Evans says her long, brown hair is natural, viewers accused her of using exertions to fill out and lengthen her mane.

“Wow. I just commented that I didn’t think she had extensions but after seeing this picture, I have to admit that I was wrong,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

Some people claimed the rumored extensions were affecting Evans’ hairline.

“Yup and she needs to remove them as they are too heavy for her and definitely contributing to her hairline receding. I’ve always know they were extensions. Although some people like to argue with me about it. It’s too obvious,” they said.

“Now that the cat is UNDENIABLY out of the bag, Jenelle needs to lose the extensions and let her poor her hairline recover,” another social media user added.

Evans Gave Ensley A ‘Cute’ Look

Though some people were focused on the state of Evans’ hair, the “Teen Mom 2” alum was trying to show off a new style she created for her daughter, 5-year-old Ensley, on TikTok.

“OK. We’re back with another hair video because I want to try this style on Ensley. I think it would look too kiddish on me so we’re gonna do hers instead. I’m gonna do lil’ buns and we’re gonna do the little twisty ties right here,” she said, pointing to the top of Ensley’s head.

The 5-year-old sat quietly in front of the mirror and then said when they take her hair out, it will be curly. “Yeah!” Evans answered her daughter.

Ensley let her mom work on the top of her head, but she didn’t want to get the space buns. So Evans’ left Ensley’s hair in pigtails. “OK she just wants it like this, so that’s what we’re gonna do. Cute, babe, cute!” Evans said.

“She only lets me do so much 👸🏻😅,” the “Teen Mom 2” alum wrote as the caption for the video, which garnered hundreds of comments and nearly 600,000 views.

Evans Was Accused of Being ‘Reckless’ With Ensley

Fans might have been more concerned with Evans and her hair this time around, but on February 27, they feared Evans was allowing her 5-year-old to be in a dangerous situation.

Chatter about Evans being “reckless” bubbled on Reddit when Evans allowed Ensley to ride her bike around their property in North Carolina — known as “The Land” — without a helmet.

“Riding a bike with a skirt, tattoos, and cowboy boots,” Evans captioned the photo.

Evans is the mother of three children. She shares Ensley with her husband, David Eason, whom she’s been married to since September 2017.

Her 8-year-old son, Kaiser, is from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith and her eldest son, 12-year-old Jace, is from her relationship with high school boyfriend Andrew Lewis.

Jace, however, has lived with his maternal grandmother, Barbara, since he was a baby. She has vowed to regain custody of her eldest son ever since.