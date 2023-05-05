Jenelle Evans Reacts to Chelsea Houska in Since-Deleted Post

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans reacted to her fellow ex-cast member Chelsea Houska’s May 3 Instagram post. Heavy shared Houska’s post, which featured a photo of her cuddled up with her and her husband Cole DeBoer’s 6-year-old son Watson in a blanket that Houska sells as part of her “Aubree Says” home goods line (named after her oldest daughter, 13-year-old Aubree). “I will take these sweet Watson snuggles for as long as I can! Featuring the Aubree Says Aztec Print Throw… every home needs this blanket!” Houska’s caption read.

Evans then re-shared Heavy’s post to her own Facebook page, pointing out that Houska “Had to throw an ad in there 😂 🤦🏻‍♀️”. Evans’s reshared post is no longer up on her page, she claims that this was not done intentionally, but rather “Facebook removed my post once again 😂 🤦🏻‍♀️”.

One “Teen Mom” fan account on Instagram shared screenshots of both posts while they were still active on Evans’s page.

Jenelle Evans Has Spoken About Chelsea Houska Before

This latest response by Evans is not the first time she has reacted to Houska’s family posts on social media. In March 2021, The U.S. Sun reported on another such instance where Evans fired off multiple online comments after Houska shared a family photo featuring DeBoer and their children.

“Yeah it sucks some people try to act like their lives are picture perfect and scared to put down their pride to make their lives relatable and admit their flaws. Some girls act like they’re a Stepford wife 😂 💀,” Evans wrote in one comment, following up in another response to a “Teen Mom” fan, letting them know “if you have personally been a complete b**** to me for years and can’t simply be nice then no I will never like you as a person.”

Evans left multiple additional comments about Chelsea’s family photo, saying, “no one should act like their s*** don’t stink” and “every typical ‘perfect picture family’ on [Instagram] isn’t 100% flawless. Not talking about one individual but more like a stereotype and group of people”.

After her responses, Evans was able to admit “yes I will hold a grudge and always make it known. 🤷🏻‍♀️”.

Jenelle Evans Shared Throwback Photos of ‘Teen Mom’ Cast

After responding to Houska’s post, Evans reacted to more photos of her and her former castmates on Facebook. On May 4, Evans shared a post from the account “Maci Fans” full of throwback photos of the casts of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2”, writing, “We were babiesss 🥰 😂”.

Fans loved seeing these throwback photos, and many were compelled to share their memories of watching the cast members grow up on “Teen Mom” over the years, with one such fan comment reading, “Absolutely gorgeous!!! I remember watching you guys back when you were ’16 and Pregnant’ yes that’s how long I’ve been watching and I’m still watching you girls

And yes I know all the drama that you guys have been through and plus the good things in life”.

