Jenelle Evans Responds to Fan’s NSFW Request

“Teen Mom” alum Jenelle Evans doesn’t plan on making a “Back Door” sex tape any time soon.

In 2013, “Teen Mom” alum Farrah Abraham appeared in “Backdoor Teen Mom” with adult star James Deen. It was first touted as a leaked sex tape, but two years later, Abraham said she was drugged and raped by Deen, who denied the allegations.

Flash forward to 2022, Evans, 30, has been making “spicy” content for her OnlyFans page and posting some of her looks to TikTok. Her most recent getup included lavender eyeshadow, mauve lipstick, and a lilac lace corset. She dyed the ends of her hair maroon and curled her locks for the new content.

In a video posted on August 19, which garnered more than 1.3 million views, Evans lipsynced a scene from “Shameless,” which was mashed with Eminem’s “The Real Slim Shady.”

“You look like a hooker,” a male character says. “You think?” the female character asks.

Another woman adds, “That is not a compliment, Debbie,” to which the woman says, “From Carl? Totally is.”

“Yeah, hookers are hot,” the male character confirms.

“Sounds like me and my mom 😂 @emmarosekenney1 is the best 💗,” Evans captioned the TikTok.

The video inspired more than 115,000 likes and over 800 comments.

The top response was from a fan who wanted to know if Evans was going to be making a NSFW video.

“Back door mom 2?” they wrote.

“Hey now I don’t go that far 😂,” Evans answered.

Evans said she came up with the look all by herself.

“Are these your own designs?” a social media user asked on Instagram.

“my style yes, the video idea no 😂,” Evans answered.

Evans’ Youngest Child Was Sick

@jenellelevans Sounds like me and my mom 😂 @emmarosekenney1 is the best 💗 ♬ son original – ClipTok777

Before posting her new look to TikTok and Instagram, Evans shared videos and pictures that showed her youngest child — 5-year-old Ensley — was sick in the hospital with a stomach virus.

“My baby has the stomach virus,” Evans wrote on August 15, adding a sad face emoji.

A few hours later, Evans revealed Ensley’s condition had gotten better. She shared a picture of Ensley sitting up in her hospital bed.

“Went from sick to spoiled,” Evans wrote, adding a pink heart and laughing face emoji to the picture.

Evans Revealed She Spent $10K Fighting For Her Kids

@jenellelevans #stitch with @user1522178414001jeff I will talk about them until my face is blue 🙃 #CPS FULL Docuseries is on my YT channel and is 6 episodes about all of this ❤️ ♬ original sound – Jenelle Evans

In 2019, Evans’ children — Ensley, Kaiser and stepdaughter Maryssa — were removed from her care while CPS invested her and her husband.

Her eldest, 13-year-old Jace, has lived with his maternal grandmother since he was a baby.

The “Teen Mom” alum created a TikTok where she said she had to hire an attorney and pay up to $10,000 in fees to get her kids back. The ordeal took three months.

Evans told her followers they have to get into “mama bear mode” if they want to get their kids back.

“When it comes CPS, don’t be scared of them,” Evans said. “If you didn’t do anything wrong as a parent, do not let them intimidate you.”

“If they keep bothering you, like knocking at your door every other week, hire a lawyer,” she continued. “Fight like hell.”

Evans said CPS dropped the investigation because they had no evidence against her, except for cussing in front her children.

The North Carolina native was fired from “Teen Mom” in 2019 — before the children were taken away — after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their dog, Nugget.

Evans is slated to return to MTV for a cameo on the revamped “Teen Mom” series, called “The Next Chapter.”

It’s slate to debut on September 6 at 8 p.m. ET.