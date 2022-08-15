Jenelle Evans Criticized for Photo of ‘Spoiled’ Ensley

“Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans said her daughter, 5-year-old Ensley, was being “spoiled” after she was hospitalized on August 15 for a stomach virus. Evans didn’t share many details about the hospitalization, but it appeared Ensley had been admitted after Evans shared a photo of Ensley sitting in a hospital bed.

“Went from sick to spoiled,” Evans wrote, adding a pink heart and laughing face emoji to the picture. Ensley was pictured next to an orange Gatorade drink, a coloring book and a video game controller. She looked into the camera and was wearing her hair in a bun.

In the first photo, Ensley was asleep in the hospital bed. “My baby has the stomach virus,” Evans wrote, adding a sad face emoji. Ensley had her back to the camera.

Evans didn’t provide further details about Ensley’s hospitalization, except the two sentences she shared via Instagram.

She shared a third social media post from the hospital, where she took a video to show they had an Amazon Echo in the room and were listening to “Ocean Waves.”

Ensley is the daughter Evans shares with her husband, David Eason. She has two more children from previous relationships: 8-year-old Kaiser is from her engagement to ex-fiance Nathan Griffith and her eldest son, 13-year-old Jace, is from her relationship with her high school boyfriend, Andrew Lewis.

Jace has lived with his maternal grandmother for most of his life, though Evans vowed to regain custody.

There’s a third child that lives with Evans and Eason full time, 15-year-old Maryssa, who is Eason’s daughter from a previous marriage to Whitney Johnson.

Fans on Reddit Criticized Evans’ Caption

Fans on Reddit were upset about the photos, with some people saying Ensley’s privacy was being invaded.

Other people were incensed Evans said Ensley was being “spoiled.”

“If a kid is sick enough to be admitted to the hospital, that’s not the same thing as being spoiled. Because she’s receiving care, she’s spoiled??” one wrote.

“A five-year-old with an IV in her arm is spoiled. Jenelle every time I think you can’t go any lower as a mother you manage to amaze me,” a second said.

“Only Jenelle would be obnoxious enough to refer to a hospitalized child as ‘spoiled’ 🙄” reads a top comment.

Evans Opened Up About Her CPS Case

@jenellelevans #stitch with @user1522178414001jeff I will talk about them until my face is blue 🙃 #CPS FULL Docuseries is on my YT channel and is 6 episodes about all of this ❤️ ♬ original sound – Jenelle Evans

Evans’ children — Kaiser, Ensley and Maryssa — were removed from the family home for three months in 2019 after Eason shot and killed their dog.

The “Teen Mom 2” alum spoke about the incident for the first time in years, saying she had to hire a lawyer and pay up to $10,000 in fees to get her kids back.

She made sure to record all her conversations and save screenshots of everything. Evans claimed she even did a background check on her Child Protective Services case worker and brought it to court.

Evans said people have to activate into “mama bear mode” if they want to get their kids back.

“When it comes CPS, don’t be scared of them,” Evans said in a TikTok video. “If you didn’t do anything wrong as a parent, do not let them intimidate you.”

“If they keep bothering you, like knocking at your door every other week, hire a lawyer,” she added. “Fight like hell.”