‘Teen Mom’ Alum Jenelle Evans Is ‘Open’ to Rejoining MTV

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans revealed she was interested in coming back to MTV. The revelation went down during an interview with political commentator and talk show host Candace Owens on May 25.

The question was proposed by Owens, who wondered if Jenelle would ever return to the series she was fired from. MTV first dimissed her husband, David Eason, after he fired off homophobic and racist tweets in 2018. Jenelle was let go from “Teen Mom 2” the following year after David shot and killed their pet dog, a French bulldog named Nugget.

“MTV kicks you to the curb and says, okay, no more. And how do you pivot your life away from being on TV? What does the future for Jenelle Evans look like?” Owens asked, per The Sun.

Jenelle said she’s always been interested in film editing and producing, saying it was her “passion.” Owens then asked if the mother-of-three was interested in coming back to MTV. Despite having a fractured relationship with MTV, Jenelle would consider an offer from MTV if it met her requirements.

“I’m open to opportunities,” the 29-year-old explained. “Probably not the same show, but I’m open to talking to any networks… We would have to have long discussions.”

Jenelle Said MTV Made Her ‘Look Bad’

Moving forward with her career, Jenelle wants to have more control behind the camera. She accused “Teen Mom 2″ editors of making her look bad and claimed they were more lenient with other cast members like Kailyn Lowry and Chelsea Houska.

“When it was Chelsea or Kail or someone else, if they felt really anxious, they would change their storylines or whatever,” she told The Sun in an exclusive interview. “I just felt that I was always looked down upon.”

Those who want Jenelle to return to TV might get their wish. “It’s not like I’m really eager about it, but it’s not like I’m hesitant, it’s like I’m 50/50 on going back on TV,” she told the publication.

Jenelle Says David Is the ‘Most Supportive’ Husband

David doesn’t have the best reputation with “Teen Mom 2” fans, but Jenelle isn’t interested in what the naysayers have to say. She posted a photo with her partner where she gloated about the state of their marriage.

“Most supportive husband everrrrrrrr , idc if you think otherwise,” she captioned the photo on May 28. “You da best,” he responded.

While Jenelle might be happy with her relationship, followers were quick to point out the abuse allegations she made against her husband.

“Remember when he broke your collar bone lmao,” one person said.

“He hurts you!” another added. “We’ve heard the calls. That’s not the best.”

Jenelle previously claimed that David might have cracked her collarbone during a 911 call in October 2018.

“My husband he just assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard,” she said, per Radar Online. “I think I heard my collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

She later recanted the accusations. “I know everyone is concerned about me. Everything is fine,” Jenelle revealed in a YouTube video. “I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. I don’t know why you guys think I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.”

