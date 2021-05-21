Jenelle Evans Slams Son’s Behavior in New Custody Update

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans slammed her 11-year-old son Jace’s behavior during a May 19 interview with The Sun. Jenelle previously said she regrets giving custody of Jace to her mother Barbara Evans, whom Jace has lived with since he was a baby. As documented on “Teen Mom 2,” Jenelle signed over legal custody of Jace in June 2010, with Barbara taking on the burden of childcare.

Jenelle is worried about her eldest son, once claiming he lit fires in Barbara’s home when angry. “I don’t know if it’s because he’s getting older and is becoming a rebellious teenager, but I know everything is fine at my house,” the 29-year-old told The Sun. “He loves it here and he loves spending time with his siblings and spending time as a family.”

Jenelle wasn’t willing to get into specific details about Jace’s conduct at Barbara’s residence. “I can’t really say too much, because of the pending court case,” the mother-of-three noted. “I will say that Jace wasn’t on his best behavior at my mom’s house, and that’s one of my big concerns right now, his behavior is just bad.”

Jenelle filed for emergency custody of Jace in January, though the courts denied her request.

“They’re both toxic to each other – both Jace and my mom – no matter how much they want to say they’re not. They are,” Jenelle claimed in a January YouTube video. “Some of it was public … how there are holes in my mom’s walls, but it’s 10 times worse than that.”

Jenelle Said She’ll Never Fix Her Relationship With Barbara

Jenelle and Barbara have had a volatile relationship for as long as the MTV cameras were around. They’ve gone through good times and bad times together, but Jenelle said things are beyond repair after their most recent row.

Jenelle gloated in January she had regained custody of Jace, but Barbara promptly issued a statement to TMZ saying her daughter had “misspoken” about the situation and Jace was still living with his grandmother.

“We will probably not ever repair our relationship, but if I do get custody I will continue to let Jace have a relationship with her,” the former MTV personality told The Sun. “They’ve been together for such a long time and I don’t want to be petty and be petty against Jace just because I have something against my mom.”

Jenelle Claimed Jace Loves Hanging Out With His Stepfather

Since Jace’s father Andrew Lewis isn’t in his life, Jenelle argued her husband David Eason is a positive influence on the preteen.

“Jace loves going out on the boat with David and David teaches him about hunting and fishing,” she told The Sun. “He’s around a guy and has a guy’s perspective and is not always around my mom. Because his dad isn’t around, it’s good he has a father figure of some sort.”

Jenelle and David aren’t exactly beloved by “Teen Mom” fans. David was fired from the series in 2018 after penning derogatory and racist tweets. Jenelle was dismissed from the reality TV show the following year after David shot and killed their pet dog, a French bulldog named Nugget. Though he was investigated by authorities, he was never charged due to a lack of evidence.

Following the incident, the children who live in the home full time — 13-year-old Maryssa, 6-year-old Kaiser and 4-year-old Ensley Jolie — were briefly removed while Child Protective Services launched an investigation. The couple split for a few months toward the end of 2019, but by March 2020 they had reconnected.

David’s behavior — especially concerning animals — has continued to worry netizens. Most recently he threatened to smack his 3-year-old daughter Ensley in the mouth after she told him to stop killing baby chicks. David also alarmed people when he recorded himself eating one of the goats they raised on their land in North Carolina for more than a year.

Don’t miss “Teen Mom 2” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV to find out what happens next.

READ NEXT: Barbara Evans Refutes Jenelle’s Custody Claim About Jace