Jenelle Evans Opens Up About Her Real Feelings About ‘Teen Mom’

Jenelle Evans is opening up about her true feelings of the “Teen Mom” franchise.

In a lengthy post on her Facebook page on February 6, she opened up about the show’s effects on her family and mental health, about not getting royalties or paid for reruns, and how the regulars are treated by MTV.

Evans’ post appears to be tied to a fan site, TeenMomFanz, reporting that Ashley Jones will not be returning to “Teen Mom.”

In Her Facebook Post, Jenelle Evans Wrote That the Franchise ‘Left Me Hanging’

In the post, Evans even called for “Teen Mom” to be cancelled.

“Thoughts on MTV Firing Ashley and Barr? No one asked me 😂 but yes, the network is known to leave you hanging,” she wrote.

“This is what happened to me and everyone else. In my opinion they look at you as ‘Talent’ and nothing more. They don’t care about your family, about your income, about your well-being, and definitely don’t care about your mental health. They don’t want to end things on a happy note.”

The post continued:

When everyone’s said ‘she’s fired,’ I was told ‘you were never fired just let go for now…’ just like MacKenzie. 😂 but I knew the truth and was okay with it. I accepted this because I was ready to leave, I was ready to live a more private life. At this point they were putting everyone against each other in my family, including hyping up my own mother for years. I prayed to God and thanked him for getting me out of this situation. I knew it was hard for me to understand at first but it was the best decision at that time for our family’s mental health. A few months ago I asked the network for help with mental health facility locations and scholarships. I explained how this show has had some bad affect on my family and they should help fix that. They left me hanging and didn’t care about one of the main children that helped start this franchise. I guess because I said ‘NO’ twice to the Family Reunion Show. Sadly, that industry is all about business. ☹️ #CancelTeenMom

Jenelle Evans Wrote That ‘No One Knows’ Why Ashley Jones & Bar Smith Are Not Returning to ‘Teen Mom,’ Per Reports

When a fan asked why Jones and Smith were fired from the show, Evans wrote, “no one knows… mtv let them hanging like everyone else.”

Evans also wrote on Facebook, “Want to also point out myself or my family does not get paid for reruns or get any royalties, but Viacom STILL pawns my old seasons to Netflix, Hulu, posts old scenes to their TikTok page… and still generates income off my name. I don’t need their money, I’m fine lol, but a lot of people have asked me over the years and have been curious so here ya go. 🤷🏻‍♀️ #Facts #NotFair.”

In another comment to a fan, Evans wrote, “yeah it’s all mind control.”

