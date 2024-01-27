Jenelle Evans Takes Parenting Classes for the 5th Time During Custody Case

Former “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans has revealed that she is taking parenting classes – for the fifth time.

According to InTouch Weekly, Evans is taking parenting classes amidst an “ongoing custody battle over Jace, 14, following several runaway attempts.”

TMZ reported that Evans’ husband David Eason is facing a felony child abuse accusation relating to her son. Eason was accused of injuring Jace last fall, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ, in November, Jace was taken into the custody of Child Protective Services after running away. Jace was staying with Evans’ mom, Barbara, at one point, TMZ reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenelle Evans Wrote That She Was ‘Doing This for the 5th Time in My Life’

Evans’ comments came in an Instagram story reviewed by InTouch Weekly. It is no longer visible on her page.

“Normalize #ParentingClasses,” Evans, 32, wrote via her Instagram Story on January 22, according to InTouch Weekly. “Doing this for the fifth time in my life.”

According to InTouch Weekly, she accompanied the post with a “photo of one of her virtual classes.”

In October, Evans criticized her mom in a lengthy Instagram post. She wrote, in part, “Please, i need all the prayers and support as possible for my family and my husband. I talk to Detectives everyday about this situation and the media has it wrong. I need my son’s mental health protected so please im begging the media PLEASE STOP, your information is false and i will prove it very soon.”

Jenelle Evans Defended Her Husband on Instagram, Saying That He Protects Her

Evans has defended her husband on Instagram. “No matter where I go I’m loved by you, no matter where we are you always make me laugh, no matter where we are you know how to take away my anxiety, no matter where you are you don’t let anyone walk all over me, no matter where you are you protect me. Let them say whatever about us because we will be just fine. I love youuu babeeeee 💋❤️” she wrote in November.

According to The Sun, these posts upset Jace and led to CPS seeking a gag order against Evans.

“Can’t talk about it. Period. It’s been officially gagged sorry,” Andrew Charles Lewis, Jace’s father, told The Sun, when the publication asked about the developments with Jace.

The charges were filed against Evans’ husband in October, according to The Sun, over a September accusation.

Evans has posted pictures showing her younger kids several times since the accusations broke.

On January 3, Evans posted on Instagram, “Always grateful to celebrate this holiday with #Family 🥳❤️🎉 #HappyNewYear.”

On December 20, she posted a photo showing her out to dinner and wrote, “Yesterday I turned 32 years young! Thanks for all the birthday wishes! Had a great dinner with some fantastic bread, lol. But times are changing because I was in bed by 9pm.”

Her Instagram page contains many photos showing her with her two children.

According to InTouch Weekly, MTV cut ties with Eason and Evans when Eason “posted homophobic and transphobic tweets” and then “shot their family dog Nugget.”

READ NEXT: Wisconsin University Chancellor Accused of Starring in Online Porn Videos