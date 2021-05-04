Kailyn Lowry Talks About Chris Lopez Appearing on MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry opened up about her semi-low-key ex, Chris Lopez, appearing alongside her during season 11. Although they have two children together — sons Lux and Creed — Chris has declined to grace the screen with Kail. When Chris made a comment about potentially taking action if MTV showed his face on the new season, Kail took to Instagram to make a statement about her ex.

“My kids are not in the room and I wanted to come on here and address a couple things about the upcoming Teen Mom season,” she said on May 3, as captured by the blog Teen Mom Talk. “I heard some rumors that someone was not blurred out and upset about it and I wanted to address that because it’s absolutely crazy.”

“MTV is a huge company. They know what they can and can’t do. They know when they should or shouldn’t blur someone’s face out,” Kail, 29, continued. “When you have an opportunity that’s presented to you and you decline but then go on a podcast or have 100,000 Instagram followers, you’re not really trying to stay out of the public eye.”

Kail didn’t specifically say she was talking about Chris, but he’s one of her only ex’s who has never appeared on the show. He also has his own podcast — “P.T.S.D,” an acronym for “Pressure Talks with Single Dads” — where he discusses fatherhood and co-parenting with friends.

He also has 90,000 followers on Instagram. Though he’s active on his Instagram stories, he rarely uploads permanent photos on his account.

Kail Said Chris’ Assertion Was ‘Ridiculous’

The mother-of-four said her ex’s threat was absurd.

“You’re really not so then to try to turn around and say you’re going to do something about your face not being blurred when it’s not really a secret in the first place is kinda ridiculous,” Kail said during her Instagram live. “I just want to say all those things are not true.”

Kail’s video statement appeared after Chris answered a Q&A on Monday, May 3, about appearing on season 11 of Teen Mom 2. “I shouldn’t be, but if I am, I’m trying to see what I can do about it,” he wrote, adding a gif of a lawyer.

Fans Sided With Kail

Kail doesn’t exactly always have the best track record with viewers, but this time fans mostly sided with the Teen Mom 2 star this time around.

“Kail is 💯 percent correct,” one of the top comments on Teen Mom Talk’s page read. “Chris does not want to be associated with her or Team mom but he has a podcast ( why is beyond me)/constantly going live. Sounds like he’s all about fame & money but let’s be honest, he is only relevant because of Kail,”

“Chris needs to get a job or something. the gossip More than a female,” another person said.

“I do agree with Kail,” a third added. “If you wanted to be ‘Mr. Low-key’ you wouldn’t have a public social media with how many followers. Like we know who you are lmao. He’s just using it to his advantage.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss season 11 of Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesday, May 4 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

READ NEXT: Kail Lowry Dragged for Conspiracy About Rapper’s Death