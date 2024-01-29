Kailyn Lowry Explains Why She Feels Hesitant to Marry Again

“Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry is sharing why she is hesitant to get married for a second time.

During the January 22 episode of her podcast, “Coffee Convos,” co-hosted by Lindsie Chrisley, Lowry shared she believes she and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, the father of her three youngest children, will “get married at some point.” As fans are aware, Lowry divorced her ex-husband Javi Marroquin in 2017.

The mother of seven stated that while she is excited about the prospect of getting married to Scott, she has some apprehensions. She explained that she has been able to make a life for herself since becoming an MTV personality in 2010. She also stated that she had difficulty with the idea of marriage because she would have to share her assets with Scott once they were husband and wife.

“The thing that’s holding me back is sharing my stuff. Like, knowing that it is no longer mine. And it becomes ours,” said Lowry. “Right? Like, I don’t do well with that. I don’t do well with sharing, I like what is mine, is mine. I also don’t like the idea of not being independent and doing things myself. Those are the things that I’m struggling with.”

She clarified that she does not have any qualms about her relationship with Scott.

Some Fans Theorized that Kailyn Lowry Has Secretly Married Her Boyfriend

Several “Teen Mom” fans theorized that Scott and Lowry have secretly wed. In a January 24 Reddit post, uploaded on the “Teen Mom” subreddit, a fan noted that Scott’s ring finger was adorned with a band in a January 2024 Instagram Story.

“Married?? Did anyone else notice the ring?? Did I miss something??” read the caption of the post.

In the comments section, some fans stated that they believed Scott and Lowry were already husband and wife.

“They are definitely married. It’ll be another year before she admits it tho,” wrote one commenter.

“100 percent married,” added another.

A few Reddit users commented, however, that Lowry previously stated that she and Scott have chosen to wear rings that symbolize the committed nature of their relationship.

“They’ve been wearing them. I do think they will get married though,” wrote a commenter.

Kailyn Lowry Opened Up About Taking Care of Her New Twins

Lowry and Scott became parents to twins, whose names have not been released, in late 2023. While recording the January 26 episode of their podcast, “Barely Famous,” the couple shared that their new son and daughter, who were born five weeks prematurely, had to stay in the neonatal intensive care unit for several weeks. Lowry noted that their 15-month-old son, Rio, also had to receive treatment in the NICU following his birth.

“We had experienced the NICU with Rio for a few days. And he was big. He was 9 pounds, so that was different for us, but he did get to go home shortly thereafter,” said the MTV personality. “But for the twins, they were a lot smaller. They were five weeks early. And there were two of them. So it was really scary.”

During the January 26 episode of “Coffee Convos,” Lowry shared how she and Scott were adjusting to being parents of infant twins. She stated that she has had difficulty sleeping as her daughter and youngest son do not have the same feeding schedule.

“No one prepared me for the day that they would stop wanting to eat at the same time. They are not the same child. So one can go longer without feeding and doesn’t want the bottle. So then it really does become, like, waking up every hour [to feed them],” said Lowry.

She stated, however, that she and Scott will take turns caring for their youngest children throughout the night.

“Elijah and I have been switching off. Some days, one of us with get both of them. And then some days, one of us will get one. And the other will get the other,” said Lowry.