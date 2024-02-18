Kailyn Lowry Reveals the ‘Too Kim Kardashian’ Baby Name She Ruled Out

Kailyn Lowry ruled out one baby name she says fans would have thought was too “Kim Kardashian.”

The “Teen Mom” star made the revelation in a TikTok video on Friday, February 16.

Lowry and Elijah Scott ended up naming their newborn twin boy and girl “Valley” and “Verse.” Lowry has been doing a series of TikTok videos in which she discusses the babies’ names, other names the couple considered, and her emotional trauma dealing with the baby girl being in the neonatal intensive care unit for so long, although both twins are now home.

Lowry has more than 3 million followers on her TikTok page. She also is involved in podcasting.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kailyn Lowry Said the Unusual Name She Rejected ‘Is Actually a Family Name for Me’

Although she and Scott ended up choosing unusual names for their kids, there was one name that Lowry didn’t choose because of a fan’s comment that it was “too Kim Kardashian.”

Lowry posted the fan’s full comment in the TikTok video. “This is too Kim Kardashian for me lol,” she said.

“If you think Verse and Valley are too Kim Kardashian for you, then you’ll be happy to know that I didn’t name my son Aire,” Lowry told fans in the TikTok video.

“I say that because Aire is actually a family name for me. I have two grandfathers with the middle name Aire, and I almost named my son Aire,” she added. However, the name was ultimately rejected.

“I almost named my son Aire. I feel like I have good reason to name my kids Verse and Valley. The stories are cute. I also think that even if I didn’t have a story for my kids’ names, and I wanted to name my kids something, that’s fine,” Lowry continued in the video.

Lowry indicated she’s still getting some criticism over the names she did choose, Verse and Valley.

“The reason I didn’t name my son Aire was because of this comment, and I’m still getting it, so love that for me,” she revealed.

She said people should name their babies whatever they want.

“It’s entirely too early to read comments like this. This is baby Verse right here,” she said, kissing the baby’s head while holding the infant during the video.

Kailyn Lowry Revealed That She Also Rejected a Series of Other Names

Lowry revealed in another TikTok video all of the other names that she and Scott rejected for the twins, who are her sixth and seventh children.

Lowry said she liked the name Golden for the twin boy. “But then I found out Nick Cannon used it, so it was a no for me,” she said.

She liked the name Sway but Elijah Scott would not use the name. She also liked Spade. Lowry also revealed that she liked the names Croix or Kroy. “I don’t think I could get Elijah to budge on either of the spellings,” she said. She also liked the name Scotland.

READ NEXT: Gerry Turner’s Dad Everett Turner Has Fans Raving About His Looks.