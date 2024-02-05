Kailyn Lowry Net Worth: How Much Is the ‘Teen Mom’ Star Worth?

What is the net worth of “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry?

Many sites that measure net worth, including the site Celebrity Net Worth, estimate that Lowry’s net worth is believed to be about $25,000. However, a major new home build could boost her net worth even higher.

“Kailyn Lowry is a reality-TV personality who has a net worth of $25 thousand dollars. Born in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, Kailyn Lowry was a member of the second season of ’16 and Pregnant’ on MTV,” the site reports. “Her mother was not interested in helping with her pregnancy, and she ended up living with her then-boyfriend’s parents until after the birth of her child. She traveled to meet with her father, but found that he was not going to be any help either. She subsequently broke up with her boyfriend, and began working, and studying towards an online degree, while raising her child on her own.”

Here’s what you need to know:

There Is Some Disagreement About Kailyn Lowry’s Net Worth, However

According to InTouch Weekly, which also reported Lowry’s net worth as about $25,000, she once revealed that she earns more from podcasting than the “Teen Mom” franchise.

However, because Lowry has such a varied career, earning money through social media promotion, books, podcasting and merchandise, some sites give her net worth as higher. In 2023, The Richest reported that is it probably closer to $1 million.

“I want to share all of it with you guys, but it makes me nervous,” she once told producers, according to InTouch Weekly. “Yeah, I make more money podcasting than I do on Teen Mom.”

According to InTouchWeekly, she is involved in three podcasts, “Coffee Convos,” and “Baby Mams No Drama” as well as “Barely Famous.” She is the only host on the latter podcast.

Lowry also has a website where she sells merchandise to her fans. She is an author. And she has a prolific following on social media, where she sometimes does paid promotions.

She also has seven mouths to feed, not counting her own, including two newborn twins.

Kailyn Lowry Built Her ‘Dream Home’ in Delaware

The Richest also puts Lowry’s net worth at about $25,000, down from three years when the site says she made about $300,000 a year on “Teen Mom.”

The Richest included in its calculation Lowry’s major house purchase, saying she bought an $850,000 home in Delaware with a pool.

In January 2023, Life and Style reported that Lowry had built her “dream home.” Of course, property values mean this asset could increase her net worth.

The site reported that Lowry said she paid in full for the dream house after selling her previous one, quoting her as saying, “I sold a house today. It wasn’t my first house, it wasn’t my second house, but it was the most important house. I put building my dream home on hold when I bought this house and took a risk many wouldn’t understand. This house is the physical manifestation of both the lowest and highest points of my life — the best point being Creed’s birth.”

She frequently shared photos of the home construction with her fans on her Instagram page.

“I am grateful for where I am now and being able to see the silver lining through it all. Being thankful for the friends that stuck by me through everything is an understatement. I am super anxious to start our next chapter,” she said, according to Life and Style.

