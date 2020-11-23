Teen Mom Reveals Her Kids Caught Her in the Act

A Teen Mom favorite Kailyn Lowry just revealed her children caught her during an intimate moment. The MTV personality said she was “scarred for life” after her boys caught her in the act during an episode of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast on November 17 with co-host Vee Rivera, as noted by E! Online.

Kailyn, 28, didn’t go into too many details because she didn’t want to expose her kids. “I won’t tell the story because I don’t want to put my kids on blast,” she said. “Like, I’m more scarred for life than they are because I’m like, f***, if they didn’t have questions before, I don’t know if they do. So, do I need to address them?”

Kailyn is the mother to four boys: 10-year-old Isaac Rivera who she shares with ex Jo Rivera; 7-year-old Lincoln Marroquin who she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin; and 3-year-old Lux and 3-month-old Romello who she shares with ex Chris Lopez.

Kailyn worried about going into too many details about her home life, joking she was afraid listeners might call child protective services. Ultimately, the mother-of-four reasoned it was OK to talk about sex because it’s natural.

“It’s really part of f***ing life,” she said. “People have kids and they still want to have sex. We’re all human, right?”

Kailyn Is Not Celebrating Christmas With Her Boys

The holidays can be one of the hardest times for co-parents to navigate, but not for Kailyn. She’s happy to let her sons spend Christmas with their fathers.

“We’re not doing anything,” Kailyn said on her Coffee Convos podcast, as noted by E! Online. “Like, I’m just not gonna have them. So, they don’t have to, like, get each other stuff.”

It’s not the first time Kailyn hasn’t done anything with her boys for Christmas. “I don’t think we did anything last year at all….As a matter of fact, I know nothing happened last year on Christmas. I know that because I was by myself almost the entire day,” she said. “So, yeah, we didn’t do anything. And once I got the kids back, I got the kids back and we just went on about our lives.”

Even though the star doesn’t make a big deal out of Christmas, she’s looking forward to Thanksgiving. “I’m going to Texas to see my best friend and her kids, and my kids are super pumped,” she explained. “So, we’re gonna be there for the week and that I’m very excited about—but not even because of the holiday. Like, I’m just excited to see my friend.”

Kailyn Doesn’t Want To Fight With Her Exes

In the past Kailyn has tried to share Christmas, but she said it wasn’t worth it to only have her boys for half the day. Moving forward, she doesn’t want to fight with any of her son’s fathers–and she also doesn’t want to pay for lawyer fees anymore.

“I’m not gonna fight,” she said on an earlier podcast with Vee, according to Us Weekly. “I’m not fighting with anybody.”

“You know what? [In] 2021, Vee, I’m not even f***ing playing. I am done paying for attorneys. I have six attorneys,” she said. “When I told you I’m done paying f***ing all of them, unless it’s related to my f***ing businesses, I am done. I’m done! We [are] working this s*** out.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

