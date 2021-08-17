Kailyn Lowry’s Reaction to Ex Signing a Deal With ‘Teen Mom’

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry didn’t mince words when it came to her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez signing a contract with MTV.

During the last few seasons of “Teen Mom 2,” none of Lowry’s exes have appeared on the show. That changed during the finale of season 10B when Lopez stepped into Lowry’s car during a pick-up for one of their children. Now, Lopez could be a prominent fixture on the MTV series.

Lowry, 29, said she didn’t give a “f***” what her ex was doing, but hinted felt betrayed by MTV. “I don’t give one single f*** what Chris does,” she wrote, according to screenshots shared to Reddit. “I care about how it was handled/how I found out and the lack of respect people have for me after 12 years of doing this show.”

While Lowry said she didn’t care about Lopez signing a contract with her employer, an insider told The Ashley Reality’s Roundup something different.

“When Kail found out Chris is now receiving money for appearing on the show, she was very upset and texted [one of the higher-up producers] and said it was disrespectful of them to have given Chris a contract and not even have given her the heads-up, especially after all these years,” they said to The Ashley. “Kail was not happy that Chris is going to be cashing in on an opportunity created by her.”

Lopez will earn $2,000 per episode, per The Ashley. Season 11 of “Teen Mom 2” is currently being filmed. It’s unclear how many episodes Lopez will appear in.

Lowry first appeared on “16 and Pregnant” when she was expecting her first son, 11-year-old Isaac, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera. She went on to marry Javi Marroquin, with whom she shares 7-year-old Lincoln with. Despite having a tumultuous relationship, Lowry and Lopez have two sons together: 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed.

Lowry Denied Being Bothered About Lopez

Lowry denied the statements made by The Ashley’s source that claimed she was “very upset” about the situation.

I’m not upset about anything and I can’t be upset about something and quoted about something that I had no idea about,” she said on Instagram stories, per The Sun.

“So number one whoever is quoting me and selling this stuff to the tabloids you guys are insane, I don’t give a s***, and number two, I can’t be upset about something that I didn’t even know about until it came out that I was upset,” she continued. “Like what? I didn’t even comment on anything. So I just want to put that out there.”

Lowry Claimed Lopez Doesn’t Want Her to Come to Lux’s Boxing Gym

Lopez, 27, has started to get his oldest son involved in boxing and he doesn’t want Lowry to be around when they practice.

“He does not want me to be there,” Lowry admitted on her “Coffee Convos” podcast, according to In Touch. “In my personal opinion, I think it’s for personal reasons.”

“I don’t think it’s because he doesn’t want me to see Lux. And so, for that, I don’t know honestly how to navigate it. He refuses,” she continued. “Part of me knows that it’s a pride thing as far as my parenting. I don’t ever want my kids to look for me and I’m not there.”

