Kailyn Lowry Confuses Fans Over Son’s Name Change

Former “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry was criticized after she seemingly changed her son’s name after social media users noticed that her youngest son — Creed — is referred to as “Romello” on Instagram.

Lowry created Instagram accounts for all her sons and runs them. Creed’s Instagram handle doesn’t have any mention of his first name.

“Romello Lowry-Lopez,” the bio says. “Actually, not so mellow. Account run by mom @kaillowry.”

The last time Lowry spoke out about Creed’s name, she said his full name was “Creed Romello Lowry-Lopez.”

A discussion about the name “Creed” being left out of the 2-year-old’s Instagram account went down on Reddit. Some fans accused Lowry of wanting to refer to her son as “Romello” so it goes with her necklace — KILLR — which includes her first initial and her sons’ first initials.

“So Kail really decided he’s just not named Creed anymore,” an original poster wrote via Reddit, garnering hundreds of likes and shares.

“Because otherwise her necklace can’t spell KILLR 🙄,” read one of the top responses.

Others thought it was strange that Lowry created a social media profile for a 2-year-old.

“It should be illegal to make your minor child social media accounts,” one popular comment said, garnering more than 250 upvotes.

Lowry Calls All Her Sons By Their Middle Names

Creed isn’t alone. Lowry calls all her sons by their middle names.

“Awe, thanks for your concerns guys,” Lowry wrote via Twitter in 2018. “But my kids respond to their first & middle names… even Isaac. Nobody’s confused. Have a nice day!”

Lowry welcomed her first son, 12-year-old Isaac Elliot, with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera. She then welcomed her second son, 8-year-old Lincoln Marshall, with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Her youngest sons — 5-year-old Lux Russell and Creed — are from her relationship with Chris Lopez.

Lopez Cut Creed’s Hair Without Lowry’s Consent

Lowry hasn’t been talking about Lopez on her podcast, but the last time she addressed her ex was to say she wasn’t happy with him cutting their son’s hair.

I think my son is traumatized, to be honest,” Lowry said, per The Sun.

“I don’t want to put too much into it, I just want to say one thing on here,” she continued. “The bits and pieces that I’ve heard about an explanation on their side, on their podcast, is complete bulls***. And this is not something that I would have wanted.”

“I bought products for curly hair over the weekend, and I knew that even if I said no to the haircut, which I did not say yes, I did not consent to it, he would’ve done it anyway,” she continued. “I do think it was solely to get a reaction out of me. I don’t want to give it the public reaction that he wants.”

Lowry and Lopez have a complex relationship — and wasn’t isn’t the first time Lopez cut one of his son’s hair without Lowry’s consent. In October 2020, Lopez accused Lowry of hitting him after he cut Lux’s hair against Lowry’s wishes.

Lowry was arrested over the situation, but the charges were dropped and the incident was expunged from her record.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.