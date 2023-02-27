VIDEO: Kailyn Lowry Gives Fans an Inside Look at ‘Dream’ Closet Makeover

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry took to TikTok on Monday, February 27 to give fans an inside look at her renovated walk-in closet.

The 42-second video began with a “before shot” of the space which had clothes and hangers sprawled across the floor. The video then transitioned to Lowry showing fans the updated version of the closet, which featured ceiling-high shelves, a next-day outfit hanger, a center island storage unit, and a chandelier in the center of the room.

The MTV star captioned the video, “Closet [makeover] 😆.”

Fans React to Kailyn Lowry’s Closet Makeover

Fans shared their thoughts on Lowry’s closet in the comment section.

“Absolutely love 💕 Kail did that!! 🙌🏻,” one TikTok user commented.

“The way your closet is bigger than my bedroom😅😂” another user wrote.

“Every [woman’s] dream 😻,” a third user added.

Many fans took the opportunity to praise Lowry for how far she has come since she made her reality TV debut on “16 and Pregnant” in 2010.

“Kail is the epitome of I came from nothing and here I am successful af,” a TikTok user wrote to which Lowry replied, “😭😭😭 I really used to walk to my uncle’s house for food and now I have this.”

“This is amazing!! You are so inspiring!! Working hard for you and your babies,” a fifth user chimed in.

“I don’t know of a more deserving person ❤️,” a sixth user wrote.

Fans were first introduced to Lowry as a pregnant teenager living in Nazareth, Pennsylvania. Lowry’s “16 and Pregnant” episode focused on her complicated home life. Her mother struggled with addiction and could not provide the support she needed during her pregnancy. Lowry relied on her high school boyfriend Jo Rivera’s family for support during that time.

Since 2010, Lowry has built a name for herself. She has become a New York Times best-selling author and has launched three podcasts.

Where Does Kailyn Lowry Live?

Lowry’s recent closet makeover is just one of the many renovation projects she has taken on since purchasing her new abode in Delaware. According to In Touch, the “Teen Mom 2” star began building her home “from the ground up” in February 2021 after selling her previous property.

According to Mommythings, Lowry “reportedly paid up to $880,000” for the 7,000-square-foot property.

Since acquiring the property in 2021, Lowry has shared updates about the renovation process on her Instagram.

In December 2021, she shared a photo of her new kitchen.

“How are we feeling so far?? I’m obsessed with the selections for the kitchen 🤩 island color: tricorn black & others are mindful grey! cabinets x @lancastercabinetfinishing& tile x @lazermarble 💕,” she wrote in the caption.

On January 25, 2022, she shared a photo of her massive shower with a dark-blue tile accents.

“& just like that the glass went in! absolutely love the tile details @lazermarble 🤩,” she wrote in the caption.

She officially moved into her new Delaware home in January 2022, according to her Instagram.

Lowry spoke about the process of creating her home in a December 2021 interview with In Touch Weekly.

“[My] biggest accomplishment [of 2021 was] building my house,” she told the outlet. “It’s definitely been something that I wanted to do and never did…And then I finally did it.”

Season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard time on MTV.

