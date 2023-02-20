Kailyn Lowry Gets Emotional Talking About Her Fractured Relationship With Javi Marroquin

Kailyn Lowry, 30, opened up about the challenges of co-parenting with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin on the Thursday, February 16 episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos.”

The “Teen Mom 2” star vented to co-host Lindsie Chrisley, 33, about a situation she recently had with Javi at their son Lincoln’s basketball signing.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kailyn Calls Seeing Javi ‘So F***ing Awkward’

Tuesday’s episode kicked off with Kailyn telling Lindsie she cried to her best friend and assistant Kristen before they began recording.

“What? Why?” Lindsie replied.

Kailyn then told a story about a recent “awkward” encounter she had with her ex Javi.

The mother-of-four said she recently saw Javi at their son Lincoln’s basketball signing and the conversation wasn’t exactly flowing.

“Lincoln [is] in two basketball leagues and you know me and Javi don’t talk at all, so it’s just like really f***ing awkward,” she told Lindsie. “Like, when we see each other, it’s so f***ing awkward.”

“He wouldn’t even take a picture with me for Lincoln,” she added.

The MTV star didn’t stop there. She also expressed frustration that her fractured relationship with her ex is impacting her children’s lives.

Kailyn said she was hesitant to sign up her youngest boys, Lux and Creed, for a flag football team with their cousins because Javi’s son Eli, whom he shares with girlfriend Lauren Comeau, is on the team.

“I was like lowkey upset because Lux and Creed don’t get to play with their [cousin],” she said through tears. “Like, they don’t get to be on the seam team. I don’t want to sign them up now because I don’t want Javi to pull his other son out if we’re there because of Lauren.”

Javi Responds to Kailyn’s ‘Coffee Convos’ Rant

Kailyn shared a clip from the emotional episode on her Instagram on Tuesday alongside an uplifting message about striving for better co-parenting relationships in 2023.

“In hindsight: when recording this – I think it was the straw that broke the camel’s back which is why i was so emotional but a lot of it was built up by other things prior,” she wrote. “HAPPY THURSDAY & cheers to co-parenting better the rest of 2023.”

Javi called out his ex for not respecting his boundaries in a since-deleted comment, which was later shared on Reddit.

“You can try to throw me under the bus & create issues by saying you don’t think I’m 100% transparent, insinuating I’m the same person I was from years ago,” he wrote. “I’m free of the guilt, mistakes and finally realized the role I played in all the toxic behavior, clearly you haven’t because you are still living off what’s happened over the last few years.”

He continued, “I keep our issues PRIVATE. How you think our co-parenting will EVER improve when you continuously bring them to your podcasts to make profit off our issues is mindblowing.”

Javi ended the comment with a simple message for Kailyn, “MOVE ON.”

Season 2 of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

