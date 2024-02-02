Kailyn Lowry Shares What She Nearly Named Her First Daughter

“Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry shared what she nearly named her only daughter, born in late 2023.

The U.S. Sun reported that TikTok personality Allison Kuch took to the social media site to share why she decided to bestow her daughter with the name Scottie Bee. Lowry commented on the post and reveal she nearly named her daughter something similar. The mother of seven explained that she initially wanted her daughter’s name to honor herself and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, the father of her three youngest children.

“Allison. I almost named my daughter Scotlyn for Elijah Scott & Kailyn put together & that would have been crazy,” wrote Lowry on January 31.

The publication reported that Lowry’s twins’ names have not been released.

Kailyn Lowry & Her Boyfriend Discussed Their Twins’ NICU Stay

Lowry and Scott discussed their daughter and her twin brother’s neonatal intensive care unit stay in a January 26 episode of their podcast, “Barely Famous.” Lowry explained that her youngest children were delivered five weeks premature. She also shared that her son was deemed healthy enough to leave the NICU before his sister, who had difficulty with her feedings.

“I would try to feed her with a bottle. And she wouldn’t take it. I felt so defeated that every single time I would go in [the NICU], she would end up taking almost the entire feed through the tube through her nose,” said the MTV personality.

In addition, Lowry shared that once her daughter was able to leave the NICU, she has tried to establish a bond between her and her twin.

“There are times where I’m like, ‘Okay give me the other one.’ Because I want them touching. And be near each other and see each other. I will literally lay them down and face them on the bed. Like in front of me. So that they can sense each other,” said the “Teen Mom” alum.

During the “Barely Famous” podcast episode, Lowry also shared that how her other children, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, Creed, and Rio, reacted to her bringing home her twins. She said Rio, 15-months, immediately bonded with his younger siblings. According to Lowry, Rio has been trying his best to be a helpful big brother.

“[Rio] loves those babies. He thinks that he’s a twin — he thinks he’s a triplet. He burps them, he has been so sweet with those twins,” said the mother of seven.

Kailyn Lowry Discussed Her Feelings About Her Relationship With Elijah Scott in January 2024

Lowry discussed her relationship with Scott during the January 30 episode of her other podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama.” She explained that Scott has repeatedly expressed that he would like to marry her. She stated, however, that she feels hesitant about the situation, as she and Scott have both been divorced. As fans of Lowry are aware, she was married to Javi Marroquin until 2017.

“What is the point of getting married if divorce is an option?” asked the mother of seven.

She also stated that she did not believe she needed to legally wed Scott to prove her commitment to him.

“We could do that without marriage,” said Lowry.