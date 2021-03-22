Kailyn Lowry Diagnosed After Experiencing ‘Heavy Bleeding’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry was both trolled and praised by fans after she revealed she received a diagnosis related to the “heavy bleeding” she had experienced. The star didn’t share the doctor’s diagnosis but teased Thursday’s episode of her podcast, “Coffee Convos.”

“A couple weeks ago I talked about my heavy bleeding & scared to learn the answers & what was going on with my health,” she wrote on Instagram. “This weekend we recorded an episode where I share my diagnosis & what I’ll be doing to (hopefully) help 🙏🏼 @coffeeconvospodcast new episode drops on Thursday 💚.”

The post included a video that showed Kailyn and co-host Lindsie Chrisley in a new workplace where they were swinging inside, getting tested for COVID-19 and chatting on a blue couch.

“I LOVEEEEEE this!! 😍” Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer wrote. “Obsessed, miss you so much already ❤️,” Lindsie added. “Sending you so much love❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Married at First Sight host Jamie Otis.

“Thank you for doing this,” a fan said. Thanks for making these conversations just a little more normal.”

The Teen Mom 2 star reached out to her fan and said: “Talking about it in a room full of men was not easy LOL but they are all great & I know everything will be ok!”

Some Redditors Mocked Kailyn’s Diagnosis

While Kailyn received support from her friends and co-workers on Instagram, people were skeptical on Reddit. Dozens of people piled into the comment section after an original poster asked people in the forum was Kailyn might have been diagnosed with.

“Kail just uploaded a TikTok saying she will go more into her diagnosis on Coffee Convos,” Jessss9 asked. “Do we know what diagnosis she’s talking about?”

Though the original poster seemed curious about Kailyn’s health, other people took the opportunity to troll the mother-of-four.

“Yeah I do… she was diagnosed with being a mom of boys the symptoms are chaos, chaos and chaos and only curable by eating a wawa hoagie,” one person said, alluding to the title of Kailyn’s book Conquering Chaos.

“Let’s be honest- she wants more ppl to listen and this is her attempt at clickbait,” Rkuykendall859 said. “Edit: I’m not saying something ISN’T wrong, I’m saying she wants to hype up the episode.”

Others were kinder to the podcast host, guessing she might have been diagnosed with PTSD, PCOS, fibroids, infertility, COVID-19 or diabetes.

Kailyn Was Previously Misdiagnosed With Bipolar II Disorder

Back in 2015, Kailyn went on The Doctors where she discovered she had been misdiagnosed with bipolar II disorder two years earlier. She was 17 at the time and wanted help since she was experiencing depression, mood swings and anxiety, as noted by Radar Online.

She started to take mood stabilizers but they didn’t help so she ultimately stopped taking them. Kailyn was later analyzed by Dr. Shahla Modir, who looked at her symptoms, past and family history.

“She had been in a depressive episode after she had her first son for five months that she didn’t get treatment for,” Dr. Modir revealed. “She was having some mood swings and irritable, but she didn’t actually meet the technical criteria for having a hypomanic episode.”

“So to have a diagnosis of Bipolar II, you have to have had one depressive episode and then you need to have symptoms like an inflated grandiose mood, increased activity levels, increased energy, plus three or more symptoms from the main bipolar criteria from at least four days,” Dr. Modir added. “In our case, Kail didn’t meet that criteria.”

Dr. Modir added it was more likely Kailyn was suffering from Bipolar Unspecified, which was something Kail felt more comfortable with.

In 2014, Kailyn wrote about her diagnosis in her book, Pride Over Pity after talking to close family members about her symptoms. “I visited the doctor and the diagnosis proved my cousins’ instincts were correct. I was relieved the solution was simple. Regular counseling and medications were the steps to a better me,” she wrote, as noted by Cheatsheet.

