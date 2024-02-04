Kailyn Lowry Explains Whether She Plans to Marry Elijah Scott

“Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry has opened up about whether she plans to marry boyfriend Elijah Scott.

Lowry has been dating Scott, 25, since spring of 2022, and he is the father of her newborn twins. She made the comments on her podcast, in an episode titled, “I Don’t Have Business Getting Remarried.” Lowry and Vee Rivera co-host the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast.

“Kail and Vee discuss The ACE Family drama, and Kail opens up about her internal conflict regarding marriage and its meaning. They also delve into some coparenTEA, tackling a situation where a stepchild consistently gets lice upon returning from her bio-mom’s house,” the caption for the episode in question reads.

Kailyn Lowry Revealed That Elijah Scott Has Proposed Marriage to Her Many Times

During the podcast, Vee asked Lowry, “What does Elijah feel about marriage?”

That prompted Lowry to reveal that Scott has proposed to her multiple times.

“He’s asked me to marry him so many times,” she said. “I say yes, and I want to marry him but I also – he was married and divorced too…We both got divorced.”

Lowry then explained why she is hesitant to marry Scott. “We didn’t fulfill our commitments before so what makes us think that each other is any different now?”

Lowry and Scott have three children together: Rio and two newborn twins. She has been discussing her experiences with the twins being in the neonatal intensive care unit a lot recently as well. She has four other children with different fathers.

Kailyn Lowry Revealed That She Told Elijah Scott She Would Marry Him But Doesn’t Actually Set a Date for the Wedding

Lowry revealed that she has said yes but then balks at setting a date.

“I say yes, and then he’ll be like, okay, let’s set a date, let’s do this, let’s do that,” she said on the podcast.

“And then that’s where I’m struggling because he wants to set a date and do the whole ceremony and everything and I’ll say yes, but I don’t actually go forward setting a date,” she added. “I don’t actually go forward with planning. I don’t actually do any of those things.”

According to the Sun, some fans believed the couple had married when they spotted what they thought was a wedding ring on Scott’s hand in an Instagram photo.

Lowry wrote on Instagram, “Elijah & I talk about the twins NICU journey on today’s episode. Months later I still cry talking about it 🩵🎀” NICU stands for neonatal intensive care unit.

“I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger,” Lowry said on a different podcast about the NICU experience. “She never had any feeding cues and when I tried to feed her, she wouldn’t take a bottle. And that was really difficult.”

She added, “I cried a lot. I probably cried more with the NICU journey than the C-section stuff.”

