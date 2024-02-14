Kailyn Lowry Says Ex Wanted to Reveal Information Involving Her Twins

“Teen Mom” personality Kailyn Lowry says her ex-partner who fathered one of her children said he intended to share information regarding her twins, Valley and Verse, with another individual.

According to The U.S. Sun, Lowry and her co-host Vee Rivera spoke about individuals who have narcissistic tendencies in the February 13 episode of their podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama.” The mother of seven suggested she felt her ex showed some narcissistic traits when he sent a text about her latest pregnancy.

“When I was pregnant with the twins, and I found out one was a girl, one of my co-parents texted me. And said, ‘When are you going to tell so and so? If you don’t, I’m going to,'” said Lowry.

Lowry stated that she chose to not respond to the text message.

Kailyn Lowry & Elijah Scott Discussed Their Twins’ NICU Stay in January 2024

Lowry and her boyfriend Elijah Scott, who is the father of her three youngest children, confirmed she had the twins three months after their birth. In the January 26 episode of their podcast, “Barely Famous,” Scott and Lowry noted that their son and daughter were rushed to the NICU immediately after their November 2023 delivery. Lowry also noted that Valley required more care than her brother and needed to remain in the NICU after he was discharged. The former “16 and Pregnant” star explained that her daughter was not interested in her feedings.

Lowry stated that once Valley was allowed to come home, she insisted on establishing a bond between the twins.

“I need them to be touching. And near each other. And see each other. I will literally lay them down and face them on the bed,” said Lowry. “Like in front of me, so they can sense each other. Because I get nervous that the NICU stay — not ruined their bond. But what if it put a strain on them? So I’m trying to re-magnetize them. To get back to where ya’ll were.”

She also shared that she has had difficulty not comparing Valley to Verse.

“The pediatrician when we went yesterday said that’s going to be the hardest part — one of the hardest parts of being a twin mom, the comparison game. Because you always want them to be hitting the same milestones. And for me, I’m more worried about her. Because she had the NICU stay,” stated Lowry.

Kailyn Lowry Shared Whether She Intends on Marrying Elijah Scott

Lowry discussed her relationship with Scott in the January 22 episode of her other podcast, “Coffee Convos.” The mother of seven, who divorced her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, in 2017, stated that Scott had repeatedly expressed interest in marrying her. Lowry said she has some apprehension in doing so because she is not interested in sharing her finances and assets with Scott. She explained she does not “do well with sharing” and does not want to lose her financial independence.

“The thing that’s holding me back is sharing my stuff. Like, knowing that it is no longer mine. And it becomes ours,” stated the mother of seven.

She clarified she believes she and Scott will wed in the future.