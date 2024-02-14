Kailyn Lowry Shares Draft Videos With Emotional Moments

“Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry has shared a draft video to her TikTok page that shows a very emotional moment.

Lowry has more than 3 million followers on TikTok. In recent weeks, she has been sharing a lot of information about her newborn twins in TikTok videos and podcasts, revealing their names (Verse and Valley) and listing all of the names that she and Elijah Scott ruled out.

She has also been very candid about the emotions behind the births, which landed the twins in the neonatal intensive care unit for a time. Lowry posted the once-draft video on February 13.

Kailyn Lowry Said Watching the Draft TikTok Video Had Her ‘in My Feelings All Over Again’

Lowry wrote with the TikTok video, “These drafts have me in my feelings all over again. #nicu #twins #laboranddelivery #kaillowry #kailandthechaos.”

The draft started with her speaking to the camera and revealing it was the 14th day of her “baby girl” being in the NICU unit.

“It’s been really hard because it’s an hour away,” Lowry said. “And I’m going to go up and see her. I called this morning.”

She said she was not always to “get up there,” referring to the hospital, because the other twin was at home. It was very difficult to have the twins separated, Lowry said in the video.

She revealed that no one can be in the NICU who is under the age of 18, so none of her other kids were able to visit. According to Lowry, once her baby boy twin was discharged from the NICU, “he was not allowed back in.”

Kailyn Lowry Says the Baby Girl Is Now Home

Lowry revealed that she was able to stay in the NICU with the baby girl overnight one night. She said that she and Scott had been taking turns in the NICU unit.

“I hate that she’s left alone,” Lowry said, although she revealed in the comment thread of the video that the baby girl twin is also now at home.

The video then shifted to a night scene and Lowry revealing she was leaving the NICU.

“I’m trying to hold it together because she’s doing better. She’s doing well,” she said. “But obviously that doesn’t mean it’s any easier leaving.” She then showed the camera “one of her little outfits,” holding up a oneside for the camera. She said she was taking the outfit home to wash it and would bring the baby another one back to the hospital.

“She took a portion of her bottle for me but took the rest from a tube,” Lowry said, adding that the baby had “stayed away” for a lot of the visit.

Lowry got emotional in the video and wiped a tear from her eye, admitting “it’s not always easy.”

The compilation of TikTok draft videos is 2 minutes long. “I can’t imagine how hard it is to go home without your newborn baby. Hope she is home soon with you guys 🩷🫶🏼” a fan wrote. “She’s home now! 🙏🏼” Lowry responded.

