Kailyn Lowry Gives Explanation for Her New Son & Daughter’s Names

“Teen Mom” personality Kailyn Lowry is explaining her reasoning behind naming her new son and daughter, Verse and Valley.

In a February 14 TikTok upload, Lowry shared that her basketball-loving 10-year-old son, Lincoln, recommended naming his new brother after NBA star Allen Iverson. The mother of seven decided to shorten the name to Verse. She also shared that she decided to give her daughter the name Valley because she lived in Lehigh Valley, located in Pennsylvania.

“I know that everyone who lived in Lehigh Valley is going to be like, ‘Oh no. That’s not where she’s going.’ It is,” said Lowry. “The Lehigh Valley really shaped me into who I am. It’s a huge part of why I am where I am today. And so I really liked Valley.”

Lowry also stated that while she believed Valley is a unique name, “it wasn’t too weird.” She also stated that she does not plan to give Valley a nickname, like Val.

“It’s still a name you can grow with,” said the former “16 and Pregnant” star.

She clarified that she did not intend to give her youngest children names that begin with the letter V.

“It just happened,” said Lowry.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share that they appreciate Lowry’s choices of names.

“I’m from the lehigh valley & that is such a cute story!” wrote one commenter.

“Not only are the names so cute but the back stories 😭😭,” added another.

“Love love the names your have beautiful kids your amazing mother,” shared a different person.

Kailyn Lowry Shared a Video Filmed During Her Daughter’s NICU Stay

Lowry and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, had their twins in November 2023. The couple discussed their twins’ delivery in a January 2024 episode of their podcast, “Barely Famous.” Lowry noted that both of her youngest children needed immediate treatment in the NICU following their birth. The mother of seven stated that her daughter stayed in the NICU longer than Verse, as Valley had difficulty with her feedings.

Lowry shared a video filmed during her daughter’s time in the NICU on TikTok. The February 2 TikTok video showed Lowry holding her daughter while she kept a careful eye on the monitors. She also secured a bow around Valley’s head for the first time.

Kailyn Lowry Spoke About Taking Care of Her Twins

Lowry discussed how she has been able to cope with being a mother to newborn twins in the January 22 episode of her other podcast, “Coffee Convos.” She stated that “the nights are very long,” as Valley and Verse are on different feeding schedules.

“That was like the biggest piece of advice that everyone kept saying, was like, ‘Make sure they are fed at the same time at night,'” said Lowry. “Which is what we’ve been trying to do. But nobody prepared me for the day that they would stop wanting to eat at the same time. They’re not the same child. So one could go longer without feeding. And doesn’t want the bottle. So it really does become waking up every single hour, instead of every two to three hours.”

She explained that she and Scott have been “switching off” when caring for their twins at night.

“Some days one of us will get both of them. And then some days, one of will get one,” said Lowry.