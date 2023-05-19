Kailyn Lowry Weighs In on Possibly Having a Fifth Child

Award-winning podcast host Kailyn Lowry said on her “Barley Famous” podcast that she never anticipated becoming a mother, but once she had a child, she said she wanted to make sure he had siblings.

“I somehow wound up with all these kids,” Lowry, 31, told her co-host, singer Jana Kramer on the May 5 episode of the podcast. “I never wanted to be a mom. I was an only child.”

“So when I had one, it was like, OK, he can’t be like me,” Lowry told Kramer during the podcast. “We gotta have lots of kids.”

Kramer, 39, then asked if Lowry — a mother of four boys — if she wanted to try to have a girl.

“No,” Lowry said. “I’m not done, but, I wouldn’t specifically try for a girl.”

Still, Lowry said she wants to be done having children. “I have said I was done in the past, but I think I’m trying to convince myself that I’m done so I say it out loud lots of times,” she told Kramer on the podcast.

Lowry appeared on the second season of “16 and Pregnant” in 2010 while she was expecting her first son, 13-year-old Isaac, with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera.

She went on to marry her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, in 2012 and they have one son together, 9-year-old Lincoln. They divorced in 2017 after nearly five years of marriage.

Lowry’s youngest children — 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed — are from her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

Lowry is also the host of three podcasts: “Barely Famous,” “Coffee Convos” and “Baby Mamas No Drama.”

“BMND,” which she co-hosts with Vee Rivera, won a 2023 Webby award for Best Lifestyle Podcast, according to a press release.

“BMND” also won two People Choice Awards for podcasting in 2022.

After nearly 13 years with MTV, Lowry quit “Teen Mom” in 2022.

“I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready,” she said at the “Teen Mom 2” reunion, per Us Weekly. “I think that we should part ways. I think this should be the end.”

Lowry Said It’s ‘Crazy Fans Think She’s a ‘Horrible Person’

The award-winning podcast host, who is currently dating 25-year-old Elijah Scott, has battled rumors that she “quietly” welcomed a fifth child.

The “Teen Mom” alum hasn’t directly denied the gossip, but she hasn’t confirmed it either. But during an Instagram rant in December 2022, she blasted fans for coming up with stories about her life. It was possible she was referring to the baby No. 5 rumors, which were rampant after The Sun claimed she secretly welcomed a baby in November.

“Y’all are all so f****** delusional that somebody comes up with a timeline, thinks that they’re right and y’all f****** run with it, and that’s what’s insane to me,” she said on Instagram Stories in December 2022, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “The fact that my real-life friends are sending me s*** that y’all are posting, and it’s so far off.”

“Let me f****** live! Y’all don’t do this to anybody f****** else,” she continued, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “I really haven’t seen it for anybody else and it’s crazy that y’all think that I’m the horrible person.”

Lowry Said She Was Burnt Out

The mother-of-four was ready to leave “Teen Mom” when she resigned. She said it was hard to deal with how things in her life played out on TV, as opposed to how it happened in “real life.”

“Things didn’t always happen on TV as they did in real life and so that was really stressful for me,” she said during the December 2 episode of “Barely Famous. “And then I knew that. So moving forward I would try to essentially prevent that from happening and then it would backfire.”

Lowry said she doesn’t regret her time on the series.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity,” Lowry said on the episode. “I definitely think it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I wouldn’t change but I’m more stress-free now. I still have stress. I still have a lot of s*** going on. But it looks different now.”