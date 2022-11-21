Kailyn Lowry’s Former Friend Drops Bombshells About ‘Teen Mom’ Star

Kailyn Lowry’s former friend, known online as Darcy, dropped a series of revelations on social media after claiming that she and the former “Teen Mom” star are no longer friends. Darcy spoke out on Instagram — removing her signature filter and showing her real face — after Kail hinted Dary was just an “obsessed fan” and not her real friend.

Darcy talked about how they became friends and leaked some of the things Kail told her while they were friends.

Darcy and Kail first became friends two years ago after Chris Lopez — the father of Kail’s two youngest sons — started to go live regularly. Darcy began recording Chris’s videos, would edit them and then send them to Kail so she could use them in court proceedings.

“Let’s just call it what it is: I was an informant. I was a rat and I was feeding her information, that’s how our friendship started. That’s how this obsession started,” Darcy said on Instagram, according to a recording posted by Teen Mom Chatter.

Darcy’s heart went out to Kail because the former “Teen Mom” star would call her crying and no one in Kail’s inner circle would publicly speak up for her.

“I don’t know how many people do that with an obsessed fan,” Darcy said, maintaining she and Kail were real friends and that their relationship was not one-sided. “I was there for her like a clown, like the clown that I am.”

Darcy ‘Believes’ Kail Is Pregnant

Kail has long denied pregnancy rumors, saying she is the victim of fat shaming, but Darcy claimed she and Kail were supposed to meet for the first time in real life in October. It didn’t work out because Kail was 5 and half months pregnant at the time and Darcy was afraid Kail might go into labor while making the journey.

Darcy says she doesn’t know for sure if Kail is pregnant, but said she received ultrasound pictures and videos.

“But that can be a lie too,” Darcy said. “I thought about it.”

“So the ultrasound picture, I said the baby didn’t look like her,” the social media user said. “But then I thought, that could be an old a** video of another child.”

Darcy also hinted that Kail was jealous of Chelsea Houska, and might have been the person to leak to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Chelsea was being sued.

Darcy Apologized for Lashing Out at Kail’s Exes

Darcy said she felt bad for speaking poorly about Kail’s exes, specifically Chris, Malik Montgomery, Mark Allen and Javi Marroquin.

“I should have never went on social media to speak about things that weren’t my business to speak on,” Darcy wrote on Instagram, per Teen Mom Chatter. “At this point, I’m not even sure if the stories that I was told are even true. I now know everything I was told were lies, so I can only assume those stories were too.”

“I truly am sorry to anyone that I hurt with my actions,” she continued. “I now know what it feels like to give your all to a friendship and do things out of character, only to be betrayed by the person you would have done anything for.”

Darcy reiterated the same sentiment in her Instagram live, saying she is speaking out now because she feels “hurt” and “betrayed” by Kail, who so no longer believes to be a “good person.”

“This has added on to my trauma,” Darcy said. “You have my loyalty until you don’t. You have my loyalty, I will ride so hard for you.”

“Being her friend and feeling like I needed to attack other people to make her feel like she had someone in her corner,” she continued. “I don’t know how this f***ing world works… in order for me to be there for her I had to go public… I’m sorry for the people who I spoke out about because I was wrong about, the two Ms and J.”