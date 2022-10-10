Kailyn Lowry’s Son Isaac Defends His Mom on Instagram

Isaac Rivera, the 12-year-old son of former “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry, seemingly came to his mom’s defense when fans speculated about Lowry being pregnant with a fifth child. Isaac denounced the rumor, saying he would know if his mom was going to have another baby because he’s always been in the know.

Isaac has always known when his mother was going to have a baby — it’s happened three times for him — and he wanted people to know there is nothing fans know that he doesn’t.

“Not pregnant,” Isaac wrote under his mom’s Instagram post. “my mom tells us everything I would know.”

“She told me abt my other brothers way beforehand,” he added.

Isaac’s post seems to have been deleted but was preserved through screenshots shared to Reddit and Teen Mom fan accounts on social media.

Isaac is the eldest of Lowry’s children. She welcomed him in 2010 with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera.

Lowry went on to marry her now ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and they have a son together, 8-year-old Lincoln. Lowry then went on to have two children with Chris Lopez, her ex-boyfriend. They welcomed 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed together.

Lowry has been battling pregnancy rumors since she started dating her current boyfriend, 24-year-old “hot neighbor” Elijah Scott. Lowry hasn’t directly said, “I’m not pregnant,” but she has called people “rude” for speculating and said that she doesn’t want to have more children and is planning on getting her tubes tied.

Isaac Roasted His Mom About Having Babies With Multiple Men

Lowry had an unexpected moment with Isaac when he appeared on her solo podcast, “Barely Famous,” and said that she only needs men so she can have babies.

The purpose of the conversation was for Lowry to relay that she will always put her sons first.

“I just want you guys to know that if there’s ever someone who I date that you don’t like or that you don’t want me with, I would leave them,” Lowry said.

“You guys need me more than I need a man,” she added. “Do you think I need a man?”

That’s when Isaac delivered his quip. “Not really,” he answered. “The only thing you do with men is make more kids.”

Lowry Is Fighting With Her Fans

Lowry isn’t the happiest with her fans right now. Aside from her son having to defend her on social media, she became upset when someone from one of her private groups “leaked” information she posted about Marroquin and his second baby’s mom, Lauren Comeau.

Marroquin and Comeau shared a 4-year-old son together, Eli. They were engaged but split after Comeau caught him cheating. Lowry also said on national TV that Marroquin tried to “f***” her at a Wawa while he was with Comeau and she was watching their son.

Fast forward to the present, and Lowry claimed Comeau and Marroquin had reconnected. A screenshot of her post was shared to Reddit and the gossip spread.

She then threatened to leave Coffee Convos.

“I’m leaving this group because you guys can’t keep anything in here,” she wrote.

“I apologize for speaking on anyone else’s relationship in this group,” Lowry added. “I didn’t know it was private or secret but also for expecting y’all to keep anything private.”