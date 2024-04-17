Kailyn Lowry Says She Is Not in Communication With Her Son’s Father

“Teen Mom” personality Kailyn Lowry shared that she and her eldest son, Isaac Rivera’s father, Jo Rivera, no longer speak.

According to The U.S. Sun, Lowry made the revelation during the April 11 episode of her podcast, “Coffee Convos.”

“We have no communication whatsoever. We don’t talk,” said the mother of seven.

She clarified that she and her ex-boyfriend will occasionally text each other regarding their 14-year-old child. She stated that she does not “know when [their lack of communication] started or why it started.”

“I’m not hurt by it. I’m not upset by it. But I think that with that can come frustrations and with that can come feelings of resentment,” continued Lowry.

Kailyn Lowry Spoke About Not Having More Children

As fans are aware, Lowry also has children with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, and her current boyfriend, Elijah Scott. She and Scott share three children, Rio, Verse, and Valley. After delivering Verse and Valley in late 2023, Lowry chose to undergo a tubal ligation to prevent any future pregnancies. Scott has also since had a vasectomy.

While recording a February 2024 episode of her other podcast, “Barely Famous,” Lowry stated she had mixed emotions about not having more children. She explained that she wanted to give Valley, her only daughter, a sister.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling. Because the one thing I would have always wanted if I had a girl was having another one because I was never close to my sister growing up. And I always loved seeing sisters as friends. It’s like the one thing that I’m like, ‘Ugh, I wish I could have given my daughter a sister,’” said the 32-year-old.

Kailyn Lowry Shared Her Thoughts About Marrying Elijah Scott

Lowry shared her thoughts about marrying Scott in a January 2024 episode of her other podcast, “Baby Mama Drama.” She stated that her boyfriend has asked her to be his wife “so many times.” The mother of seven suggested she was hesitant to walk down the aisle again because she and Scott “both got divorced.”

“We didn’t fulfill our commitments before so what makes us think that each other is any different now?” said Lowry.

She also stated that her boyfriend is eager to set a date for a wedding ceremony.

“I say yes. And then he’ll be like, ‘Okay, let’s set a date, let’s do this. Let’s do that,'” said the mother of seven. “And then that’s where I’m struggling because he wants to set a date and do the whole ceremony and everything and I’ll say yes. But I don’t actually go forward setting a date. I don’t actually go forward with planning. I don’t actually do any of those things.”

Lowry made similar comments about not wanting to marry Scott in a January 2024 episode of “Coffee Convos.” She stated that she is not interested in Scott having a legal claim over her assets. She clarified, however, that she enjoys having Scott as her romantic partner.

“The thing that’s holding me back is sharing my stuff. Like, knowing that it is no longer mine. And it becomes ours,” said Lowry. “Right? Like, I don’t do well with that. I don’t do well with sharing, I like what is mine, is mine. I also don’t like the idea of not being independent and doing things myself. Those are the things that I’m struggling with.”

She stated, however, that she does believe she will eventually marry Scott.