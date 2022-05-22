Kailyn Lowry Reveals How Much Money She Owes Briana DeJesus

“Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry admitted — for seemingly the first time — she was arrested in September 2020 after her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, told police she punched him. The charges against her were dropped by February 2021, The Sun wrote.

Lowry opened up about her arrest, defamation lawsuit with DeJesus, and how much she has to pay, when she had lawyer Limor Mojdehiazad on her podcast, “Barely Famous.”

During a deposition for her defamation lawsuit against co-star Briana DeJesus, Lowry told attornies she was unsure if she was arrested because she wasn’t placed in handcuffs.

“I guess that this third baby dad that I have went to Briana and told her things. I don’t know exactly what. And then she posted about it and she added felonies that I didn’t commit,” Lowry said on the podcast, explaining her defamation lawsuit to Mojdehiazad.

“So, yes, I was arrested — but it was nolle prosequi — it’s basically where all charges are dropped because there was no evidence to support prosecute,” Lowry said. “I was arrested three weeks after the said incident occurred. Nobody took my statement. Nobody did anything like that.”

DeJesus had claimed Lowry didn’t want “Teen Mom” to film the arrest, but the Deleware resident maintained she was “never asked” to talk about the incident on camera.

She did, however, refuse to talk about her relationship with Malik Montgomery, whom she dated on and off for two years. Fans didn’t find out about him until after their final breakup.

How Much Money Does Lowry Owe DeJesus

After Lowry’s defamation trial against DeJesus was dismissed, she told Mojdehiazad she had to pay DeJesus $100,000 by June 1.

“So the burden of proof is on the wrong person,” Lowry said. “That’s No. 1.”

“No. 2, it’s just crazy that I was the one defamed, I have to prove that I was defamed and then I have to pay the legal fees associated with being defamed and she gets off the hook, which is so crazy,” she added.

Lowry previously said she paid $200,000 pursuing the lawsuit.

The MTV personality said it was a “waste” of money, but she doesn’t regret the lawsuit.

“And it was a waste of $200,000, but, um, you live and you learn,” she explained to Viall. “I actually don’t regret it because I stood up for myself. I felt like I was taking, just like, a lot and I stood up for myself.”

DeJesus Threw An ‘I Won’ Party

After learning that the judge ruled in her favor, DeJesus threw a pink-themed party to celebrate her court victory.

She invited some “Teen Mom” personalities, including Jade Cline, Sean Austin and Jenelle Evans. Of course, her sister, Brittany DeJesus attended, as well as her ex-boyfriend, DJ Luis Hernandez.

Antics from the party were displayed all over social media. DeJesus was caught dancing to Rihanna’s “BBHMM” and hitting a gavel and block. She danced with a string of cash around her neck and posed for pictures with her guests.

They also had a tattoo artist at the party, with Evans getting a dollar sign inked on her wrist.