Kailyn Lowry’s Seeks Medical Help For Son During Vacation

Former “Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry needed to get medical care for her son, 8-year-old Lincoln, after he was stung by a bee or wasp during their family vacation in Lake Wallenpaupack, Pennsylvania.

“So the other day, Lincoln got stung by a bee or a wasp, we don’t know,” Lowry said via Instagram stories on September 1. “And his eye is almost swollen shut. And so I was like okay we need to go see a doctor.”

Lincoln was given medication to treat the reaction.

“And they put him on antibiotics and steroids,” Lowry said.

Then Lincoln chimed from the background to say, “Hi, everybody.”

Lowry didn’t think her son wanted to be on camera. “Oh I wasn’t going to show it cause I didn’t want you to be embarrassed,” she said, panning the camera over to her son, whose one eye was still swollen. “He’s fine with it I guess.”

Lowry quit “Teen Mom 2” in April 2022 after nearly 13 years with MTV. She said she wanted to spend more time with her sons and focus on other business ventures. Lowry is the host of three podcasts, “Barely Famous,” “Coffee Convos” and “Baby Mamas No Drama.”

Her eldest son, 12-year-old Isaac, is from her relationship with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera; Lincoln is from her marriage to Javi Marroquin; and her youngest sons — 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed — are from her time with Chris Lopez.

Lincoln Didn’t Want to Relax While Recuperating

Lincoln might be healing, but that doesn’t mean he wants to lie around.

The 8-year-old asked his mom if they could do an activity after he received medical care.

“So I’m thinking, okay we’re gonna have just like a little chill day or whatever,” she said, before asking: “Why is my son asking to go golfing when his eye is almost swollen shut?”

“He said ‘well I’m good at it,'” she told her followers, continuing to laugh: “But they gave him some steroids right in the doctor’s office to get it pumping through his system, but this kid wants to go golfing!”

Lowry Isn’t Returning to ‘Teen Mom’

Sometimes people who quit the series return to “Teen Mom,” but Lowry isn’t going to be one of those people.

Jenelle Evans is briefly returning to “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” and Farrah Abraham appeared in a few episodes of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” but Lowry isn’t interested in being around MTV cameras again.

“‘Teen Mom,’ you know the ratings are really dropping for us…I feel like there does come a time where it’s run its course, and I think that goes for every reality show,” Lowry said on “Barely Famous,” per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Lowry said producers asked her to participate in “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

“They asked me, they called me and I congratulated them on being able to do that,” Lowry said. “Right now, the way I look at it, I just don’t want to.”

The former MTV star said she would be interested in getting her own show, but she didn’t want to be in the new series because there was too many stories going on and she would be taking a pay cut.

“Unless they want to offer that to me, or they want to work on something like that. I just don’t know. Why am I going to take a pay cut to do the same amount of work and also not be able to tell my story with full transparency? I want to to do that, despite what other people may say.”

“The Next Chapter” is a revamped version of “Teen Mom;” MTV combined the remaining cast members of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2.”