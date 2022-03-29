Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Will Not Be Part of New ‘Teen Mom’ Show

Kailyn Lowry will not be part of the new “Teen Mom” show that The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported would consist of cast members of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2.” On Facebook, according to The Sun, Lowry told her followers: “As of right now, I will not be on the new show.”

Lowry’s statement comes in the midst of rumors that she has been fired by MTV.

In early March 2022, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that “Teen Mom” producers have decided to combine “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2.” A source told the outlet: “This is like their last-ditch effort to keep the shows going.”

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup added that while there are ten girls on both series, it’s “unlikely” all of these girls will continue on to the combined show.

A separate source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, “It’s circulating through the casts and crews but I don’t think it’s made its way to everyone.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Lowry Recently Unfollowed Hundreds of People on Instagram

Lowry recently unfollowed hundreds of people on social media, leaving her following at a mere 159 people (compared to her 4.2 million followers.)

In March, a fan asked the reality star why she had unfollowed everyone. Lowry replied, “don’t trust anyone.”

Then, on March 18, 2022, Lowry posted an Instagram story obtained by Reddit users. The Instagram Story featured Lowry lying in bed with the text: “how I feel about the f***ery I woke up to.”

One Reddit user commented, “I think Kail is making up drama so she isn’t fired and we are all feeding into it. If no one is interested in her drama she could be fired. Let’s do this together.”

Another user wrote, “Im really starting to think she got fired or sternly warned.” A third user echoed those sentiments, writing, “I was wondering if MTV would keep her because of her attitude about not filming. She blabs her entire life (her version), and has this attitude that it has to be shown that way or she will sue…So maybe she did get the ax. She has lost touch with reality and the meaning of this show so…”

Kailyn Lowry Stepped Away From Months of Shooting on ‘Teen Mom 2′

In February 2022, Lowry informed fans that she stepped away from six months of filming on the most recent season of “Teen Mom 2.”

Speaking on her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, Lowry shared her struggles with the filming process, adding that she’s worried how she will be perceived by others and what audiences will “take away” from her story.

Lowry said: “I took only a six month hiatus and I was like, ‘I cannot bring myself, right now, to get myself into a mind space where I’m openly sharing things on camera.”

The 30-year-old added that she has been a part of the franchise since she was just 16. “It’s so hard to put yourself back in the hot seat and film about things that are so personal.”

And when a fan recently asked Lowry if she was filming new episodes for “Teen Mom 2,” Lowry simply replied, “I am not,” according to The Sun.