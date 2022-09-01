PHOTO: Kailyn Lowry Posts New Family Picture to Instagram

“Teen Mom” fans had a lot to say when former MTV star Kailyn Lowry posted a new family picture that featured herself and her four sons: Isaac, 12; Lincoln, 8; Lux, 5 and Creed, 2.

Lowry was hawking a product for HiChew.

“It is back to school season ✏️📓 You guys know how much I love my @HiChewUSA and it’s no surprise the boys love it too!” Lowry wrote on Instagram. “The new Infrusions have been our new favorite go to flavor and the perfect candy to include in their lunches. They’re now available nationwide at @target, so make sure you grab a pack next time you’re there!”

Isaac and Lux sat on her lap for the picture, and Creed took a seat on Lincoln’s lap. Lowry smiled while she handed one of the candies to Creed. Lincoln was stoned face and Isaac and Lux looked down at the candy.

Lincoln’s expression — as well as Lowry seemingly hiding behind her two sons — generated hundreds of comments from fans online.

“Lincoln couldn’t possibly look any more done with her shit 😂,” an original poster wrote.

Some people wondered if Lowry was trying to conceal a rumored baby bump.

“Kail has a 12-year-old sitting on her lap to hide her body. Sucks to be Isaac,” they said.

“How many pics has she posted now, fully hiding her belly??” another wondered.

Lowry Denied Rumors She’s Pregnant

Lowry has been plagued with pregnancy rumors since she started dating her new boyfriend, 24-year-old Elijah Scott. For weeks she didn’t address the gossip, but the “Teen Mom 2” star finally broke her silence.

“You all have to stop asking people if they’re pregnant! That’s not okay!” Lowry said, per The Sun. “You would never ask a normal person if they were pregnant. That’s so rude!”

“Can’t people gain weight? Like is that a thing?” she asked.

Isaac Called Lowry Out for Getting Pregnant With Multiple Men

Lowry had her son Isaac on her podcast, “Barely Famous,” and got an unexpected response from her son when they were talking about the men she’s dated.

Isaac hinted that he used to like Lowry’s ex-boyfriend, Malik Montgomery, when they were dating, but things changed after they broke up.

Lowry confronted Isaac about some backlash she’s received from fans, where people say she could be causing damage to her sons by dating multiple men during their childhoods.

“I just want you guys to know that if there’s ever someone who I date that you don’t like or that you don’t want me with, I would leave them,” Lowry said.

“That would be like really hard though. Wouldn’t it?” Isaac wondered.

“No. Because you guys need me more than I need a man,” she said. “Do you think I need a man?”

“Not really,” The 12-year-old answered. “The only thing you do with men is make more kids.”

Lowry laughed off the diss. “Oh my God, oh, you’re kicked off the podcast,” she said. “Oh my gosh, I’m done.”

Lowry’s four children have three different fathers. Isaac’s father is Lowry’s high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera; Lincoln’s father is Lowry’s husband of five years, Javi Marroquin; and the two youngest boys — Creed and Lux — share a father, Chris Lopez.