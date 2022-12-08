Fans Swoon Over Haircut for Kailyn Lowry’s Son As Speculation Over 5th Baby Continues

This week, “Teen Mom 2” fans have been quite busy watching for concrete clues that would either confirm or debunk the idea Kailyn Lowry has been pregnant with her fifth child. In the midst of this, Lowry shared a photo of one of her sons on social media and he appeared to be sporting a new haircut. Many fans took notice of the change and expressed their love for the fresh look.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kailyn Lowry’s Son Lux Seemingly Got a Haircut

On December 7, Lowry shared a photo of her third son, Lux Russell Lowry, on her Instagram stories. The snapshot was to hype an iPad strap and case that the young boy was using, but many “Teen Mom” fans noticed other components of the photo they thought were far more buzzworthy. For one thing, Lux appeared to have recently received a haircut, and everybody seemed to love it.

The photo was shared in the “Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2” Reddit sub and it received quite a bit of attention. The sides of Lux’s hair had been shaved, and in the photo, it even appeared as if the long locks in the back may have been cut as well. The “Teen Mom” star has received a lot of feedback in the past for how long Lux’s hair has been. In this case, it initially looked as if Kailyn may have taken her son in for a massive transformation with his hairstyle.

However, on December 8, she shared a short video clip on her Instagram stories that proved otherwise. Kailyn highlighted Lux telling Instagram “Good morning,” and fans could see his long hair remained, now styled into cornrows on top and long braids down the back.

‘Teen Mom’ Fans Loved Lux’s Hair & Noticed a Baby-Related Detail

“Teen Mom 2” fans flooded the Reddit post with notes about how cute Lux looked. A few also thought they saw another sign tied to the ongoing speculation about Kailyn perhaps having had another baby.

“Aww, how cute. It’s funny how little boys look so different with a haircut. The long hair keeps them young,” one fan detailed.

“He’s too handsome! Kail sure does know how to make cute boys!” another gushed.

“Can’t have that long hair getting wrapped up in chubby baby fingers,” quipped another “Teen Mom” fan.

“My guess is she cut his hair because she finally has a baby girl?” speculated someone else.

As the buzz over Lux’s haircut played out, quite a few other “Teen Mom” fans noted they thought they saw a baby-related item in the reflection of the iPad case.

“Is that a baby bouncer reflection in the case?” questioned one Redditor. Quite a few posters admitted they couldn’t see anything like that, or they thought the reflection looked like something else. However, several felt certain it was a baby bouncer, which would signal, as some have suspected, Kailyn has a newborn at home.

“Normally I don’t see this stuff either. But it literally looks like some kind of baby holder that has grey rocking legs and the white thing is a baby blanket,” wrote someone else.

“My baby is currently in one that looks VERY similar to that.. I was one who really gave Kail the benefit of the doubt and believed she wasn’t pregnant.. but those noises and that suspicious looking reflection have swayed me. Hers or not, there’s a baby in that house!” declared another “Teen Mom” viewer.