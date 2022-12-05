Fans Think Kailyn Lowry Had a Baby in Secret

Former “Teen Mom 2” cast member Kailyn Lowry has been the subject of pregnancy rumors for months now. Despite Lowry shutting down the rumors in a recent episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, the rumors keep swirling.

Recently, things have escalated, and fans are now under the impression that not only was Lowry hiding a pregnancy with boyfriend Elijah Scott, but that she gave birth in secret and is now hiding a newborn from the public eye. Multiple discussions have popped up on a Reddit page devoted to “Teen Mom” discussions, with fans looking for any possible “evidence” to support their theories.

See what fans are saying below.

Fans Claim to Hear a Baby in Kailyn Lowry’s Instagram Story

One fan shared a recording of Kailyn Lowry’s Instagram post from this weekend, playing in her home with her sons, where they claim that Lowry must be “holding/feeding a newborn in this video [because in the background] you can hear the little baby sounds! Congrats to her wonder when she will make it official.”

Many fans were quick to jump in the comments section with their agreement, with one fan writing, “That does sound like a baby! She’s pulling the Kylie [Jenner] card. Everything she does is a strategy for more attention.” Kylie Jenner notably kept both of her pregnancies out of the public eye, and fans think Lowry may have attempted to do the same.

Another Reddit thread provides a list of information that one fan believes is proof that Lowry had another baby, including Lowry talking about getting her tubes tied in a recent episode of her other podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama” with co-host Vee Rivera. This fan also pointed out that Lowry, “hasn’t recorded her [‘Baby Mamas No Drama’] podcast in 2 weeks with Vee stating that she was dealing with something,” and that Lowry, “stated herself that she had to get through this ‘bump in the road’ before helping a friend,” which they think could be a subtle hint.

Heavy has reached out to Lowry for comment but has yet to hear back from the star.

Fans Guess Kailyn Lowry’s Alleged Baby’s Name

Fans of Kailyn Lowry know that she is almost always wearing a chain necklace with the letters “KILLR” on it. Despite the letters reading like “killer”, the necklace has a much sweeter meaning, with the K representing Kailyn and the remaining letters representing each of her sons, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Romello (whose first name is actually Creed).

The fans who think Lowry recently had a baby in secret have started to guess what this baby’s name might be. Many believe if she has a new baby, the name will start with an E or a Z, so that her necklace can read “KILLER” or “KILLRZ” and still have a double meaning.

“I’m gonna put my money on a z name, I think she’ll go for KILLRZ, not KILLER bc the E &the R would be out of birth order,” one fan wrote, “As for a name it would be something unique knowing her, nothing as common as like the name Zachary.”

This fan threw out many potential Z names, including Zedikiah, Zeke, Zoe, and Zabrina.

Many fans also suggested Elijah, after the alleged baby’s supposed father, Lowry’s current boyfriend.

READ NEXT: Cheyenne Floyd’s First Photos From Her Honeymoon