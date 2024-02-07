Kailyn Lowry Explains Why She Wishes She Could Have More Children

“Teen Mom 2” personality Kailyn Lowry candidly discussed her decision to undergo a tubal ligation the same day she delivered her twins, who were born via cesarean section in late 2023.

The U.S. Sun reported that Lowry shared she felt some regrets about having the procedure in the February 2 episode of her podcast, “Barely Famous.” The mother of seven explained that she just had her first daughter. She stated that she would have liked her only girl to have a sister.

“I just got my tubes tied. And I’m so sad — it’s like a bittersweet feeling because the one thing that I would’ve always wanted if I had a girl was to have another one. Because I never got close to my sister growing up and I always loved seeing sisters who were best friends. So that’s the one thing that I wish I could’ve given my daughter a sister,” said Lowry.

She stated that she understood not everyone would agree with her reasoning.

“I know people are like, ‘Kail, you’re insane. You should be happy you have a girl.’ And I’d be happy if I had all boys. I wouldn’t care. But if I was going to have a girl, I would want her to have a little best friend,” said Lowry.

Kailyn Lowry Opened up About Her Daughter’s Stay in the NICU

Lowry and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, the father of her three youngest children, discussed the arrival of their twins in a January 2024 episode of “Barely Famous.” The couple noted that their twins, who were five weeks premature, needed immediate treatment in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Lowry also shared that her daughter remained in the NICU after her twin brother was discharged. The mother of seven explained that her daughter was not interested in her feedings.

“I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger. She would just sleep through feedings. She never had any feeding cues. And when I tried to feed her, she would not take a bottle,” stated the 31-year-old.

In the January 2024 “Barely Famous” episode, Lowry stated that she did not regret undergoing a tubal ligation. She explained that she felt content being a mother to seven children.

“When I had the twins I was like, ‘Okay, I know I’m done. Like I’m definitely going to get my tubes tied,’” said the “Teen Mom” personality.

Elijah Scott Became a First Time Father in 2022

Lowry and Scott had their first child together, Rio, in November 2022, after about a year of dating. During a December 2023 episode of the “Barely Famous” podcast, Lowry complimented Scott’s skills as a parent. She stated that he excelled at taking care of a newborn, despite Rio being his first child. He explained that he had helped watch his sister’s child when he was around 14 years old.

“When I was 14, 15 years old, my sister had my first niece. And she came and lived with us and my mom and I would help my sister with the baby. So either I would take her one night. Or my mom would take her,” explained Scott.