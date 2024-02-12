Kailyn Lowry Shares the Names She Nearly Gave Her Twins

“Teen Mom” personality Kailyn Lowry revealed what she nearly named her twins, Valley and Verse, whom she shares with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

In a February 11 TikTok upload, Lowry let her followers know the names she was considering giving her youngest children, who were born in November 2023. She stated she wanted to name her daughter Willamina and give her the nickname Amina. She explained that she has had a fondness for the name “since [she] met Amina [Buddafly] on the cast of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ in 2016.” The former “16 and Pregnant” star stated, however, that while she “loved” the name, “everyone vetoed it.”

In addition, she said she thought Golden would be a suitable name for her youngest son. She explained that her 10-year-old child, Lincoln, “played basketball with a little boy last year named Golden.” The mother of seven stated that she did not use the name because one of Nick Cannon’s children has the moniker.

Lowry also said she was interested in calling her daughter Sway and her youngest son, Croix or Kroy. However, Scott did not like either name. Lowry then shared she was considering naming her daughter Scotlyn in honor of her and her boyfriend, who is also the father of her 15-month-old son, Rio.

“Scotlyn was a big one for me. I really wanted to name her Scotlyn because Elijah is Elijah Scott and then my name Kailyn, so I put them together,” said the 31-year-old.

The reality television star also shared she liked the names Anastasia, Ivory with the nickname Ivy, and Halo for Valley. She explained that she chose differently because she believed the names had increased in popularity.

Kailyn Lowry Discussed Her Twins’ Stay in the NICU on Her Podcast

Lowry and Scott have opened up about their twins’ weeks-long stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit following their birth. In a January 2024 episode of their podcast, “Barely Famous,” Lowry shared that Verse was discharged from the NICU before his sister. The mother of seven explained that Valley was lethargic and struggled with her feedings.

“I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat. Or show signs of hunger. She would just sleep through feedings. She never had any feeding cues and when I tried to feed her, she wouldn’t take a bottle,” said Lowry.

Kailyn Lowry Shared a Video Filmed During Her Daughter’s NICU Stay

On February 12, Lowry shared a TikTok video that was filmed while her daughter was still receiving treatment in the NICU. According to the clip, the video was shot two weeks after her twins were born five weeks prematurely. In the video, Lowry shared she needed to drive an hour to see her daughter in the hospital.

“I have kids at home. Her twin’s at home. And then having them separated is really hard. And nobody in the NICU can be there under 18 years old. So none of the kids have gotten to meet her,” said the mother of seven.

She also explained she and her boyfriend had “been taking turns” to see their daughter in the NICU.

“These drafts have me in my feelings all oher [sic] again,” read the caption of the post.