Kailyn Lowry Reveals Major New Addition to Delaware Home

Kailyn Lowry is making her house a home. The former “Teen Mom 2” star shared in March 2023 that a new in-ground pool was under construction at her home in Delaware, and now Lowry has shared a progress report with fans via Instagram story.

When Lowry opened up her Instagram story to do a Q&A on April 23, one user asked the MTV star and podcast host, “How did the pool turn out” to which Lowry responded “It’s smaller than I anticipated but it looks good nonetheless” along with a picture of her son Lincoln (whom Lowry shares with father Javi Marroquin) in front of the new pool that features stairs on one end, a ladder on the other, and a stone waterfall in the middle.

Kailyn Lowry Answers Fan Questions About Her New Pool

Another fan asked Lowry “How often do you [think] you guys will be using the pool this summer? ☀️ ☀️ ☀️” and the former reality star was enthusiastic in her response, writing, “We use our pools almost every single day! That’s why it was so important for me to have one here for the kids 🙏🏼”.

Back in March 2023 when Lowry was sharing a progress photo of the then-incomplete pool area, she put up a poll and asked her followers with pools if she should opt for brushed concrete or stamped concrete around the pool area. While each method of finishing the concrete around a pool has benefits and detractors in areas including cost and aesthetics, Lowry’s newest photos show that she opted for the brushed concrete finish.

Lowry answered other questions during her Q&A, mainly about the stomach bug she and some of her sons were experiencing, however she made time to answer one fan who asked “How do you handle life with the kids activities? Do you have help?”, with Lowry writing, “Sometimes I have help & sometimes I don’t! But we figure it out regardless!”

Lowry also responded to a message that said “I hope you die.” by writing back, “I cannot imagine hating a stranger that much, I truly hope you find help, love & peace 🫶🏼”.

Kailyn Lowry is Nominated for Podcasting Award

Lowry revealed earlier this month that one of her podcasts, “Baby Mamas No Drama” (which she co-hosts with her son Isaac’s stepmother Vee Rivera), has been nominated for a Webby Award for Best Lifestyle podcast. The award is determined by a fan vote (which has since closed) that Lowry and Rivera were urging their followers to participate in. The winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 25, and honored at an award ceremony later in May of this year.

“Baby Mamas No Drama” has a good chance of pulling out the win this year, as Lowry and Rivera have previously won multiple People’s Choice Awards for their show, so they know what it’s like to take home the top podcasting prize, however they will have to beat their fellow nominees including Audible’s “Direct Deposit” and HGTV’s “Townsizing” to take home the prize.

READ NEXT: Game Announcer Calls Bentley Edwards the Son of Taylor McKinney