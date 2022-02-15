PHOTO: Rumors Swirl About Kailyn Lowry’s Possible New Boyfriend

Does “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry have a new boyfriend? Some fans certainly seem to think so.

Chatter about Lowry having a new man in her life circled after she debuted the trailer for her new podcast, “Barely Famous.” Included in the clip was her friend Keith Splash, who also did security at an event for her company, Pothead Haircare before it went defunct. Splash is also the son of Lowry’s nanny, Natalie Knapp.

“Barely Famous” is slated to premiere on February 18. Splash was shown with his arm around Lowry’s shoulder, smiling and sticking his tongue out for a photo. Lowry was looking up at him, grinning, and had her hand around his waist.

Another clip showed Splash, the owner of Bare Arms Security, sitting down in front of a microphone, making it seem like he will be involved in the podcast.

Lowry asked him: “What do you say to the people who compare you to Chris?”

“I’m nothing like him,” he answered.

Heavy reached out to Lowry’s rep for confirmation but didn’t immediately hear back.

It’s not the first time these rumors went around. Speculation about Lowry and Splash being an item first kicked off in December 2021 when she shared a photo of him to her Instagram stories.

Lowry, 29, is the mother of four boys.

She shares 12-year-old son Isaac with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera; she shares her 8-year-old son, Lincoln, with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin; and her two youngest sons — 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed — are from her relationship with ex Chris Lopez.

Fans Are Convinced Splash Might Be Lowry’s Boyfriend

Although Lowry hasn’t confirmed anything, that didn’t stop rampant speculation from going down on Reddit.

Hundreds of fans joined the discussion, with some claiming Lowry and Splash might have a baby together — even though they didn’t confirm their relationship status. “Baby number five will be arriving shortly!” said a social media user.

“Petition to have him known only as ‘Not Chris’ on here because she’s going to hate that lol,” one person wrote.

Some people claimed it was just a publicity stunt. “I know she said they are dating but I don’t believe it. This is to make Chris or Javi or whoever jealous,” they said.

Lowry Is Excited for her New Podcast

Lowry already has two podcasts — Baby Mamas No Drama with Vee Rivera and Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley — but that’s not slowing her down.

The mother-of-four revealed she’s going to get “weird” on her third podcast.

“Did someone say Friday F******? Let’s make it official because things are about to get weird!” she wrote. “Join me every Friday starting February 18th for ✨Barely Famous Podcast✨ Go subscribe on Apple Podcasts (link in my bio), listen to the trailer, and leave a review with guests you want to hear from! 💙”

Lowry received support online from her fans, including some people in the “Teen Mom” universe.

“CONGRATS KAIL!!! Can I be a guest lol!? I’m Barely Famous too hahaha! 😂🙏🏻👏🏻,” Tyler Baltierra wrote.

Ashley Jones and Leah Messer used emojis to voice their praise.

