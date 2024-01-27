Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About New Twins’ NICU Stay

“Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, are sharing details about their twins’ neonatal intensive care unit stay.

According to People magazine, during the January 26 episode of their podcast, “Barely Famous,” Lowry explained that her youngest children, whose names are not publicly known, were born five weeks before their due date. After she had a cesarean section, the twins were whisked away to the NICU, where they remained for several weeks.

“They weren’t just there for a couple of days. We were there for a couple of weeks, and we learned so much about the families that are there. And some of them are there for months and months,” said Lowry.

The mother of seven and Scott shared that the situation was difficult, especially since the hospital was not close to their house.

“It was an hour drive there and back and when I was there, I was there for hours,” said the MTV personality.

Scott and Lowry also said the male twin was deemed healthy enough to leave the NICU, while his sister required more treatment. Lowry explained her daughter appeared to be lethargic and did not seem to be interested in feeding.

“I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger. She would just sleep through feedings. She never had any feeding cues. And when I tried to feed her, she wouldn’t take a bottle,” said Lowry. “And that was really difficult because I’m looking at [Baby A], and I’m seeing he’s in the NICU for some of the same reasons. But also he’s taking a bottle, and he’s having no issue with that. And then she was just sleeping all the time,”

Kailyn Lowry Recalled Feeling Emotional While Her Children Were in the NICU

While recording the January 26 podcast episode, Lowry and Scott both shared that they felt emotional about having their children stay in the NICU. Lowry recalled that her twins’ doctor noticed how upset she was and inquired if she required mental health treatment.

“I’m like, ‘I have my own therapist, but I’m away from my infant. And my infant is away from her twin.’ And I feel like that in and of itself was enough for me to be able to cry,” shared the reality television personality.

Lowry clarified she does not believe the doctor intended his comment to be offensive.

“I know he didn’t mean anything by it. Like, He was covering all his legal bases, making sure that I had someone to talk to. But it also felt like a punch in the gut. Because I felt like it was a normal reaction for me to cry,” said the “Teen Mom 2” alum. “But in the same breath, I get it because I’ve gone through postpartum depression. And so I understand, too, like covering all the bases to make sure if someone does need resources.”

Kailyn Lowry Shared She Had to Go Back to the Hospital After Her C-Section

Lowry spoke about recovering from her C-section in the January 22 episode of “Barely Famous.” She stated that she felt well enough to do some housework about a week following the birth of her twins. The mother of seven stated, however, that she ended up accidentally opening up her sutures while she was home alone with her 1-year-old son, Rio, her eldest son, Isaac, 14, and the male twin. She explained that she was not in pain as she lost feeling “below [her] belly button” after having an abdominoplasty, better known as a tummy tuck, in 2016.

Lowry also stated that while Isaac is usually squeamish, he was able to remain calm during the situation.

“He did so well. I don’t even know how he held it together,” said the mother of seven.

The 31-year-old also stated that she enlisted the help of Scott’s mother, who is a nurse. According to Lowry, Scott’s mother told her she needed to go back to the hospital.

“I should have rested and I just never did,” explained Lowry.

Kailyn Lowry’s Eldest Son Turned 14 in January 2024

Lowry celebrated Isaac’s 14th birthday on January 18. The mother of seven uploaded a video that showed him enjoying his birthday celebration, alongside his younger siblings, Lincoln, Lux, Creed, and Rio. The clip also showed Lowry gifting her eldest son tickets for an Olivia Rodrigo concert. The teenager accepted the gift with enthusiasm.

“what a journey it’s been – I’m so proud of you @isaacelliottr 💙 I hope this year is filled with love, growth, adventures & happiness 🙏🏼 happy birthday to the one who made me MOM 🎂🎉,” read the caption of the post.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to wish Isaac a “Happy Birthday.”

“Happy Birthday Isaac🎂🎁🎈Wow! Where has the time gone?❤️,” wrote a commenter.

“Wow 14?! Already?! Isaac we all been there since the very very beginning! You’re a good kid and are going to do great things 💙🖤🩶🩵💜🤍🩷 happy birthday!I love this kid and he’s not even mine. Pure, kind, gentle soul. Happy birthday! Never lose your kindness,” added another.